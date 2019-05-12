Unless you live alone, or your bedroom is completely soundproof, the fear of waking up your roommate with the sounds of your vibrator is likely one you've felt before. The larger the vibe, the louder the buzz, it seems. And if you're like me, getting ready for a masturbation session involves piling as many blankets and pillows on top of myself as possible in order to muffle the sound. But it doesn't have to be this way! If you buy one of the best quiet vibrators on the market, you can get yourself off without worrying about waking anyone up.

The one thing to note about quiet vibrators is that they tend to be a little less powerful than vibrators that make a lot of noise. That's to be expected, though, because smaller motors are a lot quieter. But that doesn't mean these vibes can't still rock your world. They just draw out the big-O, which can be quite satisfying in certain situations.

Aside from the longer lead time, quieter vibrators are also great for travel — especially if you're visiting mom and dad's house. All of the vibrators on this list are portable and easy to pack, so you can take your O on the road.

Ahead, find the best quiet vibrators you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Quiet Mini Vibrator Bombex Mini Wand Massager $16 Amazon See On Amazon The Bombex mini wand massager proves the best things really do come in the smallest packages. This itty vibrator offers the stimulation of a wand with the portability of a bullet, making it great for people who want to take their sex toys to go. This little guy is battery-operated and has 10 different massage settings, so it offers some serious variety. It's lightweight, quiet, and made from medical-grade silicone, so it's safe for your most delicate bits. Just make sure to use a non-silicone based lube with this toy, since it's made of silicone. Many reviewers call it "quiet but powerful." One says, "It’s very quiet. Not quite whisper quiet, but darn close. A big plus for anyone who has roommates."

2. The Best Quiet Wand Vibrator Otion Cordless Rechargeable Massage Wand $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a larger option, then reach for Otion's cordless rechargeable massage wand. This USB-chargeable toy will give you a greater O than its mini sister — but it doesn't add unnecessary noise. It has 20 pulsation patterns and eight vibration speeds, so you'll never grow tired of using it. And one charge lasts three hours, which is quite impressive. It's made of soft silicone for a realistic feel, and as a bonus, you can use it as a muscle massager, too.

3. The Best Quiet Rabbit Vibrator Paloqueth G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator $28 Amazon See On Amazon Rabbit vibrators, like this one from Paloqueth, are amazing for folks looking for the blended orgasm that comes from both G-spot and clitoral stimulation. The head is ergonomically designed to hit your G-spot, while the bunny-shaped stimulator tickles your clit. With multiple vibration speeds and a soft silicone shaft, this is the perfect toy for those who don't want to choose between stimulating their G-spot and their clit. A number-one best-seller with a near-perfect rating, it's also waterproof and whisper-quiet. One reviewer says it's "powerful yet really quiet," while another says "It is so quiet that it can be used without disturbing other house guests."

4. The Best Quiet Sucking Vibrator Loverbeby Clitoral Sucking Vibrator $30 Amazon See On Amazon Prefer a sucking sensation to vibrations? Then you'll love Loverbeby's clitoral sucking vibrator. It has four sucking patterns, nine vibration patterns, and six patterns that suck and vibrate at the same time — talk about having your cake and eating it too. Aside from the variety, this toy is totally quiet and completely waterproof, making it great for folks who like to get off in the shower. It's USB-compatible, making it easy to charge and small enough to pack in your carry-on, and boasts a near-perfect rating on Amazon. "I really like this toy," shares one reviewer. "It's not big or bulky and the vibrations are really strong. It's pretty quiet and discreet." Another says "You may even able to use it next to your other half if he/she is deep sleeper."