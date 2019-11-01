8 Videos Of The Kardashians Singing That Are Absolutely Priceless

If you haven't seen the viral video of Kylie Jenner singing "Rise and Shine" to Stormi Webster as she goes to rouse her from her crib by now, I feel sorry for you and your ears. I mean, girlfriend legit broke the internet with her endearingly pitchy musical rendition of those three little words (subsequently covered by everyone from Ariana Grande and Lizzo to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson). But the makeup mogul certainly isn't the first Kar-Jenner to go viral for showing off her pipes. The Kar-Jenners are known to break out in song every now and then, and, actual singing talent aside, these eight videos of the Kardashians singing are pure entertainment.

1. Kris Jenner's "I Love My Friends" Music Video

Mama Kris kicked things off way back in 1985 when she re-wrote Randy Newman’s "I Love L.A." for her 30th birthday. She titled the song "I Love My Friends," then sang about hitting up Valentino and The Cheesecake Factory with her posse while running on a treadmill and driving around town in white convertible Mercedes. Can you even picture the momager eating at The Cheesecake Factory now? Yeah, me neither. But I could watch this homemade music video — with special guest appearances by O. J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, and Jenner's then-husband Robert Kardashian — a billion times over.

TrendingAddict on YouTube

2. The Kar-Jenner Sisters' "I Love My Friends" Remake

30 years later, Kris' daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner decided to re-create the hilarious video in honor of their mom's 60th birthday. Of course, Kris had now moved onto Chanel, Hermés Birkin bags, and Nobu Malibu, and the special guest appearances were amped up to include Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, Lance Bass, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Drake, Oprah, and — of course — Kim's husband, Kanye West.

The whole thing was super auto-tuned, but it's still fabulous.

Kim Kardashian West on YouTube

3. Kim's "Jam" Music Video

Kim recorded a song called "Jam (Turn It Up)" in 2011. It was a clubby dance track and came with its own music video that was basically one long, pink-tinted KKW photo shoot and fodder for an episode of the short-lived KUWTK spinoff Kourtney and Kim Take New York, but I dare you to look away.

synthpop on YouTube

How does Kim feel about "Jam" these days? It's complicated.

"That's, like, the one thing I'm, like, 'I can't believe I did that,'" Kim told Andy Cohen about "Jam" during a January 2019 appearance with her sisters on Watch What Happens Live. "I spoke to The dream about it — who wrote it — and we were like, you know what? We donated our money to a cancer organization," she continued. "And he asked if I had fun and I was like, 'Yeah,' and he's like, 'Then stop being so hard on yourself about making a lame decision.'"

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

4. Kylie Jenner's "Beautiful Day" Cameo

KyKy made her musical debut in 2016 when she featured on producer Burberry Perry's song "Beautiful Day" with Lil Yachty. The tune samples the theme song to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and — oh yeah — Jordyn Woods is in it, too.

"Jordyn, come on, I've never been on a song before!" Kylie says in the song to her former bestie.

While there was some controversy surrounding whether or not Kylie sang the n-word during her cameo (at one point, the girls sing "I wish a f*ck n**** would" twice), but Woods came to Kylie's defense in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "Girl that's me and Justine. Kylie added one ad-lib."

Watch it all go down in the music video below:

StansRoom on YouTube

5. Kendall Jenner's "Freaky Friday" Cameo

In Lil Dicky's 2018 music video for "Freaky Friday," the rapper goes on a journey similar to the one experienced by Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the 2003 movie of the same name. Only in Lil Dicky's version, he swaps bodies with Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, and yes, Kendall Jenner.

Lil Dicky on YouTube

At the end of the MV, Lil Dicky sings about being trapped in Kendall's body, which means Kendall got to actually rap the following lyrics:

I'm Kendall Jenner/ I got a vagina/ I'm gonna explore that right now/ I'm gonna learn/ I'm gonna understand the inner workings of a woman.

Lil Dicky on YouTube

6. Khloé Kardashian's Rendition of The Barney Song

The Revenge Body star hit up her Instagram Story in November 2018 to share one of the cutest videos I've ever seen. In it, KoKo serenades a then-7-month-old Baby True with the "I Love You" song from Barney.

"I love you," she sings. "You love me. We’re the cutest family. With a great big hug and a kiss from to you."

She kind of belts out that last line, too.

7. Kylie Jenner's Rise & Shine

Meme history was made on Oct. 10 when Kylie posted a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters and included a peek at Stormi's playroom, where she sang her instantly-iconic "Rise and Shine" line. The moment goes down at 15:25.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

She sounds good, but, TBH, I'm partial to this remix:

zander on YouTube

8. Kourtney & Khloe's Drunk Karaoke

My fave performance ever was the time Khloé and Kourtney got their drunk karaoke on to "I'm in Love With the CoCo" at Kris' Palm Springs house back in April, so I'mma just go ahead and leave this here.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Obviously, the Kar-Jenners aren't shy when it comes to flexing their singing chops (or lack thereof) and busting out a tune.