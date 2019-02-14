8 Tweets About Self Love On Valentine’s Day That Will Make You Smile Wide

It’s OK to admit it. For weeks, you’ve been dreading the arrival of Feb. 14, when smug couples would be gushing about their significant others, detailing their romantic plans, and boasting about their lavish gifts all over your social media feeds. But here’s the thing: We often forget that this holiday is not about being in a relationship, it’s about love. And you don’t necessarily need to have a partner to celebrate love. In fact, Feb. 14 serves as the perfect opportunity to shift your attention toward yourself. Skeptical? Just scope out the many tweets about self-love on Valentine’s Day for some proof.

Think about it this way: It’s a widely accepted truth that you can’t love someone else until you love yourself. And it makes sense, too: Only when you have fully accepted and embraced every part of yourself — physically, mentally, and emotionally — can you expect someone else to do the same in a relationship with you. Loving yourself means you’re more equipped to demand the respect and support you deserve from any prospective boo. Plus, it’ll make you more confident and self-assured, which is obviously attractive AF. If you’re single on Valentine's Day this year, resist the temptation to lock yourself away with a magnum of wine while masochistically peeling through Instagram. Rather than hiding from the holiday, consider celebrating it solo with a little self-love. And in case you need a little inspiration, here’s how eight people on Twitter are doing just that.

Serenade yoself. Whether it's an Usher throwback, Ari's newest jam, or something you wrote yourself, you best be belting out those ballads loud and proud.

Nap to your heart's content. You're going to need that beauty sleep for the hot date you're taking yourself on.

Indulge in a little TLC. Take a sec to think about the little things that make you really happy. Whether it's macarons from that adorable French bakery around the corner, a luxurious bath, or reading celebrity gossip magazines, those are the things you should be indulging in on Valentine's Day.

Set the mood, and take advantage of yourself. PSA: Remember to get your consent first.

Affirmations FTW Repeat after me: "I love my..."

Don't forget about No. 1. "You're valuable." 'Nuff said.

Champagne = self-care. Does a bottle of bubbly ever let you down? Didn't think so.