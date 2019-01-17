Valentine's Day has notoriously always been about the love between couples. When you're single, that can get real annoying, real quick. Why isn't there a day celebrating strong, independent people who choose to be single? It's a shame, but just because you're single, that doesn't mean you have to let V-Day pass you by. There are plenty of things to do on Valentine’s Day 2019 if you’re single, and they're not all drinking wine and watching rom-coms. (Although there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, and I encourage it wholeheartedly on any day of the year.)

When you're single, you can do whatever the heck you want on Valentine's Day, and that includes snagging a dinner reservation for one. You have no obligation to go out or stay in, you can hang out with friends, go hook up with that hottie you swiped right on, or even hit the gym. Valentine's Day is as big of a deal as you want to make it, and there's nothing wrong with having some fun or pampering yourself on the day of love.

So, if you're trying to do something different this Valentine's Day and take yourself out, or hang with your friends, then go for it! Keep reading for some more Valentine's Day activity ideas.

1. Have a total self-care night, complete with face masks and a bubble bath.

2. Go see the latest horror movie with your friends, and have movie theater popcorn for dinner.

3. Go on a road trip with friends, or even by yourself.

4. Cook a fancy meal for yourself.

5. Host a game night and play your favorite games with your pals.

6. Go to a local winery or brewery and indulge in a tasting.

7. Take yourself on a shopping spree.

8. Go for a nice long walk, hike, or run and jam out to your favorite playlist.

9. Tidy up your apartment and treat yourself with a bouquet of your favorite flowers after.

10. Go to the fanciest restaurant in town with your besties.

11. Go dancing somewhere you've never been, like a country bar or a new club in town.

12. Have a pot-luck dinner with friends, and have everyone bring their favorite food.

13. Get your nails done.

14. Send flowers or chocolates to your other single friends because, solidarity, sister.

15. Have a good, old-fashioned sleepover with your besties, including lots of junk food and sappy movies.

16. Try meditating or yoga to center yourself.

17. Journal.

18. Make homemade chocolate-covered strawberries and eat them to your heart's content because hey, it's still fruit!

19. If you have dogs, take them on a fun date to the dog park and then for a Starbuck's pup cup after.

20. Start that new book you've been wanting to read.

21. Order your favorite take-out and listen to a new podcast.

22. Go to a local single's event if you can find one. If you can't, hit up the hottest bar in town and get your flirt on.

23. Go try that new workout class you've been eyeing.

24. Have the most epic Target run of your life with your friends, buy the cheapest wine they sell, and head home to have a girl's night.

25. Buy the planner you've been eyeing, some colored gel pens (bonus points if they're scented), and organize the rest of your year.

Remember: Being single is not something to worry about, although it's understandable if Valentine's Day amps any negative feelings toward your relationship status. Regardless of whether or not you want to be in a relationship, V-Day can be a lot to handle! However, planning activities with friends, or just with yourself, is a great way to focus on yourself this Valentine's Day.

"Remind yourself that nothing is wrong with you and try not to put so much pressure on yourself," Alysha Jeney, relationship therapist and co-founder of The Modern Love Box previously told Elite Daily. "Use being single as an opportunity to grow into yourself and as an opportunity to build more self-awareness." No matter what day of the year it is, being single is awesome, so don't let all those cupid signs and roses get you down. You don't need anyone but your bad self.