8 Tweets About Great Dates That’ll Inspire You To Swipe Right

Going on lots of first dates can be exhausting, especially when you've been meeting less-than-promising people. At some point, you might feel utterly discouraged about your prospects and ready to throw in the towel. Believe it or not, there's hope for us all. I mean, sure, most first dates won't lead to a long-term relationship, but every long-term relationship begins with a first date. Keep your romantic spirits up, because your next swipe right might just surprise you. Tweets about great dates provide proof that it's worth putting yourself out there, even when you're feeling burnt out with online dating.

That's why I've rounded up eight tweets about successful first dates that'll inspire you to keep your head up and continue to swipe right. Saying "yes" to a date might lead to a sweet first kiss, discovering someone who shares your weird quirks, or even finding your future spouse. If you're feeling defeated with online dating, reading these tweets might give you the refreshing perspective you need to get back in the game. As the cliche goes, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take, so start shooting! Who knows? Your next date might end up being a total game changer.

All The First Date Feels This gal found love at first sight, snagged her first kiss, and is experiencing all the feels. Keep swiping, because this could be you!

No Regrets Here Not only was this an excellent first date, it was just an all around great day. The more you say "yes," the more chances you'll have at finding your match.

Get Your Fall On Is fall your favorite season? Why not sweeten it up even more by getting out there and going on some dates? You never know who you'll meet or what type of connection you'll have with someone unless you take your chances.

Total Marriage Material First dates come in all shapes and sizes, and some even come with a discount. Do you have any shameless quirks you'd like to see in a potential partner? Sometimes the simplest things can tell you a lot about a person and what their priorities are. Coupons for the win!

It's Never Too Late If you think it's too late for you, think again. Not only can you find love at any age, but you can find love online at any age. This might be one of my favorite tweets about great first dates because it shows that it's never too late to put yourself out there.

Successful Sneaking Sometimes telling a little white lie is well worth it, especially if there's a chance to go out with your soulmate! Despite what other people say or tell you to do, it's your dating life and you can do what you want!

Gotta Catch 'Em All Woman seeking match. Likes long walks through augmented reality. Don't try to act too cool on a first date because you never know what may spark chemistry with someone. Be yourself, nerd!