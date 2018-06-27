Let's be honest: Summertime is all about the casual hookup. Plenty of people are looking for a summer fling to heat up those already hot nights with, but if your heart is set on finding an actual relationship that lasts beyond the season, this can make finding someone a little harder. But definitely not impossible! Finding commitment is about finding someone who is also looking for a long-term relationship. It's hard to tell what exactly someone is after from their dating app profile, so knowing which zodiac signs to swipe right on for a relationship can be a really helpful advantage.

While every sign experiences times where they just want keep it light and breezy, there are some who have a natural pattern of preference for commitment. For some signs, it's about craving stability; for others, it's about wanting to lavish all their love and affection on one person. Whatever the reason, these signs live their best lives when they have someone to share it with. So, if your heart is saying it's time to settle down with someone special, keep an eye out for these signs the next time you're on your dating app and give them a swift swipe right.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy If there's any sign known specifically for it's SO skills, it would be Taurus, because no one does commitment better. This patient, warm-hearted, and reliable sign thrives best when they have a partner. Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, which means anyone who is loved by them should consider themselves lucky. They are dependable, trustworthy, and committed to the happiness and wellbeing of the ones they love. They also tend to seek out long-term relationships because they crave the stability of a committed partnership. They appreciate the finer things in life and want someone to experience that with. They take their relationships very seriously and have no interest in playing emotional and manipulative games. They do, however, want someone to play with. Yeah, just because this sign appreciates security doesn't mean they don't know how to have fun, so a single Taurean is almost always on the lookout for a partner to share in their adventures.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Don’t let the shell fool you — Cancer is looking for true love and a partner to walk through life with, claw-in-claw. Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which means they are ruled by emotion, making them especially caring, sensitive, and empathetic — all great characteristics in a partner. While it might take a little bit of time and effort to crack their shell, Cancer will do everything they can to let you know how much you mean to them and to protect your heart once you do. Part of that means not playing games or misleading you — in other words, if they like you, they like you. Period. This is also a very family-oriented sign who prefers finding one person to snuggle up and watch some Netflix with, rather than dating and bouncing from fling to fling.