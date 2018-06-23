8 Mermaid-Inspired Swimsuits For Instagram That'll Mermake Your Summer Aesthetic
Summer is here, and this season was mermaid for pool parties, beach days, and relaxing in the sunshine. It's always fun hitting up local shops and boutiques for new swimsuits — and if you're all about seas-ing every day, you might as well get some mermaid-inspired swimsuits for Instagram pics. From bikinis, to one pieces, to monokinis, you're sure to find a suit that any true siren would be obsessed with. Now, all you'll need is a matching pair of sunnies and some glitter for your beach waves.
I always get nostalgic about the days of getting a brand new swimsuit for the summer as a kid, and anticipating my first pool party when I could show it off. Nowadays, you have the ability to shine a spotlight on your cute suit right away by posting a selfie on the 'Gram. Don't forget to incorporate a witty mermaid pun caption for a really fintastic post your friends will love. All it takes is the right shell bra and mermaid tail bottom to make you feel like Ariel, so if you're looking to be a part of her world, consider getting any of these eight mermaid swimsuits. While you're lounging poolside, or maybe even on a seashell pool float, snap a siren selfie that will have you saying "shello" to a perfect summer.
1Life Is The Bubbles With This Retro Mermaid Swimsuit
Hot Topic is the place to find some really adorable Disney-inspired swimsuits this summer, so if 'The Little Mermaid' is your fave, you need to buy this one piece from their collection, ASAP. It has the purple shell on top and green tail on bottom, in the sweetest pastel colors. This halter look is very retro chic.Buy Now
2Take A Shellphone Selfie In This Adorable Bikini
$79
This mermaid bikini from Lolli Swim will have you saying, "Shell yeah." The scallop style bottoms are a cute alternative to the typical scale bottoms you'll see on many mermaid suits. The Pearl color is super crisp, but this suit also comes in Cotton Candy pink, Pacific blue, and even Ariel Lavender.Buy Now
3Be A Part Of The Mermaid World With This Ariel Bikini
Hot Topic truly does have a Disney swimsuit collection that Ariel would describe as "whosits and whatsits galore," and in their grotto, they also have this vibrant metallic Ariel-inspired bikini. It's got it all with the green tail bottoms, and purple shell bra. This suit is longing for you to take a pic on a rock as the waves crash behind you, just like Ariel.Buy Now
4This Metallic Mermaid Swimsuit Really Shines
If you're obsessed with all magical creatures, you'll love this metallic mermaid swimsuit from Forever 21. The iridescent color is very unicorn-esque, but at the same time, you're channeling your inner siren. Caption your pool selfie in this suit with, "I was mermaid to shine," because the metallic color will be glowing in the sun.Buy Now
5Shellabrate Good Times All Summer Long In This Bikini
This bandeau-style top is perfect if you're planning to get your tan on this summer. You won't have the tan lines, but you're sure to have good times as you spend all day in the sun. Plus, this Etsy user suggests that this is the perfect swimsuit for your next vacay, mermaid bash, and musical festival, so you really can wear it all summer.Buy Now
6You'll Want To Spin Around In This Mermaid Bikini
Here's another retro-style swimsuit for your chic summer selfie. I really love the skirt on this suit, which makes it a very spe-shell choice. You'll want to take a boomerang of you spinning around, giving your skirt a twirl for the 'Gram. You can also mix it up, and get your mermaid tail bottoms in different colors, like hot pink, fuchsia, gold, yellow, and purple.Buy Now
7Swim With The Tides In This Trendy Mermaid Monokini
The monokini is the style of the summer. It's like the Hannah Montana of swimsuits, because it gives you "the best of both worlds" (aka, the versatility of a one piece, and the trendy cutouts of a bikini). If you're looking for a monokini and something mermaid-inspired, you'll love this swimsuit from Fad Cover with its subtle nod to the sea with a fish scale bottom.Buy Now
8Velvet And Mermaids, What More Could You Want?
Since the 90s are making a comeback, that means velvet is, too. I'm so happy to see velvet anything really, but this velvet mermaid bikini really takes the cake. Not only will you look fab, but you'll feel it too with the soft fabric. Caption your selfie in this swimsuit with, "You mermake me happy," and by "you," you mean your new mermaid swimsuit.Buy Now