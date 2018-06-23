Summer is here, and this season was mermaid for pool parties, beach days, and relaxing in the sunshine. It's always fun hitting up local shops and boutiques for new swimsuits — and if you're all about seas-ing every day, you might as well get some mermaid-inspired swimsuits for Instagram pics. From bikinis, to one pieces, to monokinis, you're sure to find a suit that any true siren would be obsessed with. Now, all you'll need is a matching pair of sunnies and some glitter for your beach waves.

I always get nostalgic about the days of getting a brand new swimsuit for the summer as a kid, and anticipating my first pool party when I could show it off. Nowadays, you have the ability to shine a spotlight on your cute suit right away by posting a selfie on the 'Gram. Don't forget to incorporate a witty mermaid pun caption for a really fintastic post your friends will love. All it takes is the right shell bra and mermaid tail bottom to make you feel like Ariel, so if you're looking to be a part of her world, consider getting any of these eight mermaid swimsuits. While you're lounging poolside, or maybe even on a seashell pool float, snap a siren selfie that will have you saying "shello" to a perfect summer.

1 Life Is The Bubbles With This Retro Mermaid Swimsuit Hot Topic Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Swimsuit Plus Size $35 Hot Topic Hot Topic is the place to find some really adorable Disney-inspired swimsuits this summer, so if 'The Little Mermaid' is your fave, you need to buy this one piece from their collection, ASAP. It has the purple shell on top and green tail on bottom, in the sweetest pastel colors. This halter look is very retro chic. Buy Now

2 Take A Shellphone Selfie In This Adorable Bikini Lolli Swim Pixie Top $79 Lolli Swim This mermaid bikini from Lolli Swim will have you saying, "Shell yeah." The scallop style bottoms are a cute alternative to the typical scale bottoms you'll see on many mermaid suits. The Pearl color is super crisp, but this suit also comes in Cotton Candy pink, Pacific blue, and even Ariel Lavender. Buy Now

3 Be A Part Of The Mermaid World With This Ariel Bikini Hot Topic Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Swim Top Plus Size $30 Hot Topic Hot Topic truly does have a Disney swimsuit collection that Ariel would describe as "whosits and whatsits galore," and in their grotto, they also have this vibrant metallic Ariel-inspired bikini. It's got it all with the green tail bottoms, and purple shell bra. This suit is longing for you to take a pic on a rock as the waves crash behind you, just like Ariel. Buy Now

4 This Metallic Mermaid Swimsuit Really Shines Forever 21 Margarita Mermaid Bikini Bottoms $33.60 Forever 21 If you're obsessed with all magical creatures, you'll love this metallic mermaid swimsuit from Forever 21. The iridescent color is very unicorn-esque, but at the same time, you're channeling your inner siren. Caption your pool selfie in this suit with, "I was mermaid to shine," because the metallic color will be glowing in the sun. Buy Now

5 Shellabrate Good Times All Summer Long In This Bikini Etsy Mermaid Scallop Two-Piece Bathing Suit $39.99 Etsy This bandeau-style top is perfect if you're planning to get your tan on this summer. You won't have the tan lines, but you're sure to have good times as you spend all day in the sun. Plus, this Etsy user suggests that this is the perfect swimsuit for your next vacay, mermaid bash, and musical festival, so you really can wear it all summer. Buy Now

6 You'll Want To Spin Around In This Mermaid Bikini Etsy Mermaid High Waisted Bathing Suit $60 Etsy Here's another retro-style swimsuit for your chic summer selfie. I really love the skirt on this suit, which makes it a very spe-shell choice. You'll want to take a boomerang of you spinning around, giving your skirt a twirl for the 'Gram. You can also mix it up, and get your mermaid tail bottoms in different colors, like hot pink, fuchsia, gold, yellow, and purple. Buy Now

7 Swim With The Tides In This Trendy Mermaid Monokini Fad Cover Halter Cut Out Lace Up Monokini Fishscale Mermaid One-Piece Swimsuit $16 Fad Cover The monokini is the style of the summer. It's like the Hannah Montana of swimsuits, because it gives you "the best of both worlds" (aka, the versatility of a one piece, and the trendy cutouts of a bikini). If you're looking for a monokini and something mermaid-inspired, you'll love this swimsuit from Fad Cover with its subtle nod to the sea with a fish scale bottom. Buy Now