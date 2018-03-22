52 Cute Mermaid Puns That'll Make Such A Splash On The 'Gram
Ariel got it all wrong, I want to be where the mermaids are. Who wouldn't want to be under the sea exploring the depths and befriending the fish? Plus, you can't forget about that mermaid hair. Seriously, I want a mermaid to tell me all of her secrets to voluminous, long locks that look great in and out of the water. I'm truly dying over here to know what it's like to be a mermaid, but until I find my own Ursula to give me a tail, I'll have to settle for my iridescent sparkles, rainbow hair, and cute mermaid puns for Instagram.
I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. The mermaid craze is all too real. Nowadays, we have mermaid makeup, mermaid movies, and the mermaid Frappuccino at Starbucks. There's even a pop-up Mermaid Museum for you to snap some Insta-worthy pics your friends will totally want to sea. Just as much as people love mermaids, they also love a good pun. It's like they were mer-made for each other, so when you're about to post that mermaid hair selfie, pics of your mer-squad watching The Little Mermaid, or just ocean dreaming at the beach; make a splash by using one of these 52 mermaid puns for your Instagram caption.
1. "Call me on the shellphone." — Unknown
2. "Fishing you a happy day." — Unknown
3. "We were mermaid for each other." — Unknown
4. "Wish upon a starfish." — Unknown
5. "You mermaid to go far." — Unknown
6. "Beach, please." — Unknown
7. "You mermake me happy." — Unknown
8. "Just a fish out of water." — Unknown
9. "You really mermaid my day." — Unknown
10. "I'll have a mertini." — Unknown
11. "New shellphone, who this?" — Unknown
12. "Life is the bubbles." — The Little Mermaid, "Under The Sea"
13. "I washed up like this." — Unknown
14. "Hey, I'm a mermaid and this is crazy, but here's my conch shell, so call me maybe?" — Unknown, a take on Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe"
15. "Catching a movie at the dive-in." — Unknown
16. "Shell-abrate good times!" — Unknown
17. "Na-mer-ste." — Unknown
18. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown
19. "Oh ship!" — Unknown
20. "Long time no sea." — Unknown
21. "I think you're mermazing." — Unknown
22. "I'll bring the bubbles." — Unknown
23. "Mermaids drink mermosas." — Unknown
24. "We mermaid to be friends forever." — Unknown
25. "Seas the day." — Unknown
26. "Have a fintastic day." — Unknown
27. "Sending a sea full of love." — Unknown
28. "Wale, what do we have here?" — Unknown
29. "Don't be shellfish." — Unknown
30. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown
31. "Getting some much-needed vitamin sea." — Unknown
32. "Sea ya later." — Unknown
33. "You're amazing, it's for shore." — Unknown
34. "Wale, hello there." — Unknown
35. "Life's a beach." — Unknown
36. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown, a take on Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now"
37. "Swim the sea and find your porpoise." — Unknown
38. "Seal of approval." — Unknown
39. "Live a life of porpoise." — Unknown
40. "Sometimes life is over-whale-ming." — Unknown
41. "I think you're s'whale." — Unknown
42. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown
43. "Let your cares drift away." — Unknown
44. "Time to set seal." — Unknown
45. "Be a mermaid and make waves." — Unknown
46. "This mermaid needs mer-wine." — Unknown
47. "Jaw ready for this?" — Unknown
48. "Oh say can you sea." — Unknown
49. "The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake." — The Little Mermaid, "Under The Sea"
50. "Mermaid hair, don't care." — Unknown
51. "I don't think you ready for this jelly." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious"
52. "Don't krill my vibe." — Unknown