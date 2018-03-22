52 Cute Mermaid Puns That'll Make Such A Splash On The 'Gram

Ariel got it all wrong, I want to be where the mermaids are. Who wouldn't want to be under the sea exploring the depths and befriending the fish? Plus, you can't forget about that mermaid hair. Seriously, I want a mermaid to tell me all of her secrets to voluminous, long locks that look great in and out of the water. I'm truly dying over here to know what it's like to be a mermaid, but until I find my own Ursula to give me a tail, I'll have to settle for my iridescent sparkles, rainbow hair, and cute mermaid puns for Instagram.

I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. The mermaid craze is all too real. Nowadays, we have mermaid makeup, mermaid movies, and the mermaid Frappuccino at Starbucks. There's even a pop-up Mermaid Museum for you to snap some Insta-worthy pics your friends will totally want to sea. Just as much as people love mermaids, they also love a good pun. It's like they were mer-made for each other, so when you're about to post that mermaid hair selfie, pics of your mer-squad watching The Little Mermaid, or just ocean dreaming at the beach; make a splash by using one of these 52 mermaid puns for your Instagram caption.

1. "Call me on the shellphone." — Unknown

2. "Fishing you a happy day." — Unknown

3. "We were mermaid for each other." — Unknown

4. "Wish upon a starfish." — Unknown

5. "You mermaid to go far." — Unknown

6. "Beach, please." — Unknown

7. "You mermake me happy." — Unknown

8. "Just a fish out of water." — Unknown

9. "You really mermaid my day." — Unknown

10. "I'll have a mertini." — Unknown

11. "New shellphone, who this?" — Unknown

12. "Life is the bubbles." — The Little Mermaid, "Under The Sea"

13. "I washed up like this." — Unknown

14. "Hey, I'm a mermaid and this is crazy, but here's my conch shell, so call me maybe?" — Unknown, a take on Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe"

15. "Catching a movie at the dive-in." — Unknown

16. "Shell-abrate good times!" — Unknown

17. "Na-mer-ste." — Unknown

18. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

19. "Oh ship!" — Unknown

20. "Long time no sea." — Unknown

21. "I think you're mermazing." — Unknown

22. "I'll bring the bubbles." — Unknown

23. "Mermaids drink mermosas." — Unknown

24. "We mermaid to be friends forever." — Unknown

25. "Seas the day." — Unknown

26. "Have a fintastic day." — Unknown

27. "Sending a sea full of love." — Unknown

28. "Wale, what do we have here?" — Unknown

29. "Don't be shellfish." — Unknown

30. "Seek to sea more." — Unknown

31. "Getting some much-needed vitamin sea." — Unknown

32. "Sea ya later." — Unknown

33. "You're amazing, it's for shore." — Unknown

34. "Wale, hello there." — Unknown

35. "Life's a beach." — Unknown

36. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown, a take on Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now"

37. "Swim the sea and find your porpoise." — Unknown

38. "Seal of approval." — Unknown

39. "Live a life of porpoise." — Unknown

40. "Sometimes life is over-whale-ming." — Unknown

41. "I think you're s'whale." — Unknown

42. "Yeah buoy." — Unknown

43. "Let your cares drift away." — Unknown

44. "Time to set seal." — Unknown

45. "Be a mermaid and make waves." — Unknown

46. "This mermaid needs mer-wine." — Unknown

47. "Jaw ready for this?" — Unknown

48. "Oh say can you sea." — Unknown

49. "The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake." — The Little Mermaid, "Under The Sea"

50. "Mermaid hair, don't care." — Unknown

51. "I don't think you ready for this jelly." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious"

52. "Don't krill my vibe." — Unknown