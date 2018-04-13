6 Seashell Pool Floats For One Shell Of A Good Time At Your Pool Bash
Don't you just love hanging out poolside throughout the summer? Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against the beach, but there's something so serene about swimming around in a pool every now and then. It's convenient, it's a bit quieter, and you get to totally space out and relax however you see fit. Maybe you have a soft spot for the plush lounge chairs, or you're the type who dives right into the deep end as soon as you get there. Or maybe you're the kind of gal who loves to relax on some cute seashell pool floats.
Pool floats are not just for kids anymore. They're essential for any kind of summertime pool bash, and you should really hop on the trend if you haven't already. Not only are they perfect for catching some rays in the pool, but they also double as amazing Instagram props that you're not going to want to miss out on this season. These cute floats will take over your feed this summer, so get ready to slay.
The next time you're feeling those summer vibes and think you're ready to hit the pool, be sure to take one of these six cute AF seashell pool floats along. It'll be worth all of that energy you spent blowing it up, I promise.
1The Most Vibrant Shell On The Beach
Big Mouth Giant Seashell Pool Float, $35.99, Target
Orange is the perfect color to ring in summer. It's bright AF, and it'll pair so perfectly with your white monokini. What better way to up the summer heat than with an orange seashell float? If you're 21 and up, having a mimosa in hand while you're floating around is seriously necessary.
2This Seashell Is Made For Floating Into Summer With Your Bestie
Seashell Pool Float, $29.99, Improvements
What's better than one pool float? No, not two floats. A pool float built for two. This is the perfect float for lounging around with your best girlfriends. You and the BFF can chat and catch up while having a luxurious time on your new jumbo float. Now, that's money well-spent.
3Oh-So-Pretty In Pink
Seashell Pool Float, $60, Mercari
I don't know about you, but I'm seriously so obsessed with this seashell pool float, and it needs to get in my life ASAP. That pink hue is just too perfect for summer, and it'll look great with your metallic bikini and oversized sunglasses. If you can resist jumping into the pool with this at your side, I'm a bit concerned for you. Post up by the pool before you jump in, and you'll be slaying all of the 'Gram game.
4This Starfish Wants In On The Fun
Starfish Pool Float, $13.99, Zulily
How adorable is this little starfish that's ready for all the summertime fun? Even though a starfish doesn't particularly qualify as a seashell, this float was too cute to pass up. Besides, it'll fit right in with all of the seashells in the pool.
To complete this poolside look, a can of sparkling rosé will get the job done perfectly. It's sounding more and more like the perfect summer afternoon — right, ladies?
5You Can't Forget About Your Summer Bev
Big Mouth Toys Summer Seashells Beverage Boats, $7.49, SwimOutlet
Speaking of drinks, of course you can't keep all of the fun for yourself. Your summertime buddy needs a comfy spot in the pool as well, and I'm not talking about your BFF. That piña colada isn't going to hold itself up in the water. Luckily, this adorbs little floaty is both super cute and super affordable.
6Let's Be Honest: You're One Special Pearl
Intex Seashell Pool Float with Inflatable Pearl, $29.96, Walmart
For the mermaid princesses among us, this shell pool float combines what we already knew: we are true shining pearls in a big blue sea. Seriously, how comfortable does this floaty look? I'm into it, and the cute little inflatable pearl that comes with it, too. It might come in handy for some water volleyball with friends.