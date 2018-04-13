Don't you just love hanging out poolside throughout the summer? Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against the beach, but there's something so serene about swimming around in a pool every now and then. It's convenient, it's a bit quieter, and you get to totally space out and relax however you see fit. Maybe you have a soft spot for the plush lounge chairs, or you're the type who dives right into the deep end as soon as you get there. Or maybe you're the kind of gal who loves to relax on some cute seashell pool floats.

Pool floats are not just for kids anymore. They're essential for any kind of summertime pool bash, and you should really hop on the trend if you haven't already. Not only are they perfect for catching some rays in the pool, but they also double as amazing Instagram props that you're not going to want to miss out on this season. These cute floats will take over your feed this summer, so get ready to slay.

The next time you're feeling those summer vibes and think you're ready to hit the pool, be sure to take one of these six cute AF seashell pool floats along. It'll be worth all of that energy you spent blowing it up, I promise.

1 The Most Vibrant Shell On The Beach Target Big Mouth Giant Seashell Pool Float, $35.99, Target Orange is the perfect color to ring in summer. It's bright AF, and it'll pair so perfectly with your white monokini. What better way to up the summer heat than with an orange seashell float? If you're 21 and up, having a mimosa in hand while you're floating around is seriously necessary.

2 This Seashell Is Made For Floating Into Summer With Your Bestie Improvements Seashell Pool Float, $29.99, Improvements What's better than one pool float? No, not two floats. A pool float built for two. This is the perfect float for lounging around with your best girlfriends. You and the BFF can chat and catch up while having a luxurious time on your new jumbo float. Now, that's money well-spent.

3 Oh-So-Pretty In Pink Mercari Seashell Pool Float, $60, Mercari I don't know about you, but I'm seriously so obsessed with this seashell pool float, and it needs to get in my life ASAP. That pink hue is just too perfect for summer, and it'll look great with your metallic bikini and oversized sunglasses. If you can resist jumping into the pool with this at your side, I'm a bit concerned for you. Post up by the pool before you jump in, and you'll be slaying all of the 'Gram game.

4 This Starfish Wants In On The Fun Zulily Starfish Pool Float, $13.99, Zulily How adorable is this little starfish that's ready for all the summertime fun? Even though a starfish doesn't particularly qualify as a seashell, this float was too cute to pass up. Besides, it'll fit right in with all of the seashells in the pool. To complete this poolside look, a can of sparkling rosé will get the job done perfectly. It's sounding more and more like the perfect summer afternoon — right, ladies?

5 You Can't Forget About Your Summer Bev SwimOutlet Big Mouth Toys Summer Seashells Beverage Boats, $7.49, SwimOutlet Speaking of drinks, of course you can't keep all of the fun for yourself. Your summertime buddy needs a comfy spot in the pool as well, and I'm not talking about your BFF. That piña colada isn't going to hold itself up in the water. Luckily, this adorbs little floaty is both super cute and super affordable.