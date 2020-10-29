Halloween has never been more Instagram-worthy now that the app debuted its Reels feature. Along with a costume selfie, you should definitely post a few videos having fun with your loved ones. Between pumpkin carving and showing off your dance moves to the "Monster Mash," some Instagram Reel ideas for Halloween can even inspire your party plans. That means you no longer have to say, "IDK" when someone asks what you're doing on Oct. 31, because you've got something reely fun on the cal.

It can be hard starting a Reel from scratch, but drawing inspiration from any of these ideas makes it all that much easier and fun. You can always get creative and put your personal spin on any of these video ideas, too. Since you're already planning on taking costume pics for your regular Insta feed, make a video of your photoshoot. For example, foodies out there may want to make a Reel cooking up a scary good feast and setting the table with festive decorations. This is also your chance to recreate some of your favorite Halloween movie moments with your roomies. You'll know you totally crushed it as soon as you start to see the likes rolling in.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Make A Fangtastic Feast With Your Foodie Friends Adrian Burke/Photodisc/Getty Images This is your chance to cook up a Halloween-themed dinner with your roomies that has fake spiders, mice, and everything nice. Your Reel can be equal parts recipe vid and table setting tips. Try a mix of Disney Halloween and spooky sangria recipes, and set a fun table with creepy cloths ($2, partycity.com), skeleton hand wine glasses ($39 for a set of two, poshmark.com), and skeleton plates ($27, amazon.com)

2. Dress Up For A Spooktacular And Reel Good Time In Your Backyard Turn your usual costume selfie into a major fashion moment with a backyard photoshoot. Get some glam shots of you in a gothic makeup lewk and your witchiest black dress. Twin it up with your pooch in matching Halloween cardigans, or dress up like the crew from The Office with your roommates and let the camera and good times roll.

3. Turn Your Backyard Into A Graveyard Movie Night A backyard movie night is an incredibly cozy way to spend Halloween, but you can take it to the next level by making your space look like a graveyard. Get some tombstone decor ($7, partycity.com) to place around your blankets and outdoor pillows in front of the movie screen. While you watch films like Casper or Scream, enjoy festive-flavored popcorn in cute mason jars and creepy Halloween cocktails. Show off your "graveyard" space in a Reel video that everyone will be dying to see.

4. Deliver Some Insta-Worthy Boo Baskets To Your Closest Boos Boo baskets have been all the rage this year. It's the perfect way to treat your friends to some goodies on Halloween, so put together themed mini baskets for each one of your closest boos. Dress up in your Halloween costume and hand deliver them, while capturing their surprised faces in your Reel video.

5. Make It A Pumpkin Carving Kind Of Night Christopher Kimmel/Aurora Open/Getty Images No need to worry if you still haven't carved your jack-o-lantern this year. Plan a pumpkin carving night with your roomies for Halloween. Make it a contest to see who can make the cutest Disney character pumpkin or the most intricate design. Let your friends comment on the Reel video to see who should be crowned the winner.

6. Take Centerstage In A Re-creation Of Your Fave Halloween Movie If your favorite thing to do on Halloween is watch scary movies, now is your chance to star in them. Reenact iconic scenes from classics like Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family. Get your roomies to play different roles, or be all the characters yourself in a Reel, just like @juliancookies.

7. Get In The Spirit With A Séance Channel your inner witch for this spiritual Halloween video. Break out the Ouija board and some candles, and hold a fun séance. You could even capture a tarot reading for your roomies on a Reel to show them how their Halloween night and beyond might unfold.