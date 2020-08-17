40 Cute Instagram Reel Captions That'll Reely Make Your Content Stand Out

If you've been creating content on the 'gram lately, you may have tried out their cool, new feature: Reels. This addition allows you to create and share fun videos on your feed, which means you'll need some cute Instagram Reel captions to pair with your new posts. Whether you're documenting your avocado toast-making process or your morning skincare routine, having some captions on the ready makes posting so much easier.

Reels has all the features you need to make some pretty sweet content. Pick and choose from a library of your favorite songs like Taylor Swift's "cardigan" or Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Use some of your favorite Insta filters, and then, get to filming. Post an adorable video of you and your doggo relaxing in the backyard, or a Reel of you trying on different outfits for backyard brunch with your SO. You can even make a Reel that's a vlog of your whole day. Show off your fave latte drink recipe, your go-to makeup lewk, and your romantic date night at home under the stars.

Whatever you decide to share on your feed, you'll want to use any of these 40 cute Instagram Reel captions. Since your feed is already so sweet, these cute quotes and puns will pair perfectly with whatever you want to post.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

1. "I'm smiling reel big today."

2. "Whatever makes you truly happy, do that!"

3. "Focus on the good, and you can't help but smile."

4. "I thought this was *reel* good."

5. "Sweet as a peach in the summertime."

6. "If I'm not dancing, it's because the music isn't loud enough."

7. "I did it for the Reels."

8. "I don't know who needs to hear this, but you totally can."

9. "Keeping things reel at the lake this summer."

10. "You're my favorite in queso you didn't know."

11. "You're a cute tea. I like you a lot, but I'm a little chai."

12. "Sugar pie honey bunch." — The Four Tops, "I Can't Help Myself"

13. "This is just a reminder that I'm very cute."

14. "I have hella [heart eyes emoji] for you."

15. "Life is better when you're laughing."

16. "Always be the cutest pumpkin in the patch."

17. "If you like this video, it's supposed to bring you good luck for the rest of the day."

18. "Your daily dose of cuteness."

19. "It's a beautiful day to go after your dreams."

20. "Feelin' peachy."

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

21. "You make my heart skip a beet."

22. "Feeling waffle-y cute."

23. "Choose happiness."

24. "Kind people are my kinda people."

25. "I'm too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener."

26. "If life had a soundtrack, this would be my song."

27. "When in doubt, dance it out."

28. "No filter needed for this kind of life."

29. "It's a good day to have a good day."

30. "I'm loving this a latte."

31. "I reel-y got into this whole Instagram Reels thing."

32. "If it's cute, I want it."

33. "50% idk & 50% idc."

34. "Vibin' and thrivin'."

35. "Happiness begins." — Jonas Brothers, "Rollercoaster"

36. "I'm not going to tell you how long it took me to edit this."

37. "Forever mood."

38. "This is friend-chip goals."

39. "Throwing a little sass around like it's confetti."

40. "I'm a creative queen. [crown emoji]"