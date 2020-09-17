12 Disney Halloween Recipes You Can Make At Home For A Spooky Good Treat

It's time to start streaming The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+, because "this is Halloween." If there's one thing Disney knows best, it's how to celebrate All Hallow's Eve in style with great movies and the most delicious, Insta-worthy treats. With that in mind, it's time for you to plan a movie night with your roomies to get in the spirit of the season ASAP. Along with a lineup of Halloween classics, you need to try some Disney Halloween recipes based on some of your favorite villains and spooky characters.

October is the time to side with the villains and listen to "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Be Prepared" on repeat. You can't wait to watch Hocus Pocus for the millionth time with your besties, so make some spell book brownies to enjoy while the Sanderson sisters cause havoc Salem. Pretend you're spending Halloween at "The Happiest Place on Earth" by making your very own candy apple that looks like something you'd find in the bakery on Main Street.

If you're looking for something savory, try whipping up Sally's soup from The Nightmare Before Christmas or a Jack Skellington-themed black bean dip. This list of 12 Disney Halloween recipes has something for every festive occasion you might have planned, so bon appétit to a very tasty Halloween.

1. Mike And Sully Cake Jars This Disney Eats video features many adorable Halloween-themed recipes, but the Mike and Sully cake jars truly take the cake. Using neon green, teal, and purple food coloring with box cake mix, you can bake adorable mason jar cakes that resemble the lovable monsters from Monsters, Inc.

2. Witch Minnie Candy Apples Straight from the Disney Parks, this tutorial shows you how to make the infamous Witch Minnie candy apple. You'll need caramel, milk chocolate, white chocolate, marshmallows, candy decorations, and of course, an apple that you can get while apple picking with your partner. Once you've nailed this specific design, try making some of the other Halloween apples like a Mickey pumpkin or Jack Skellington.

3. Cheshire Cat Tails At the Cheshire Café in the Magic Kingdom, you'll find these Cheshire Cat Tail treats based on the mischievous character from Alice in Wonderland. Now, thanks to this recipe, you can make this Disney World treat at home anytime you'd like. The puff pastry twisted with chocolate chips and purple icing looks just like the cat's colorful tail.

4. Monster Cookies These monster cookies from the Disney Channel can be really fun to make with your roomies before movie night. They're basically just chocolate chip cookies with colorful icing and decorations to create different monster faces. Challenge yourselves to make the cutest and scariest cookies you've ever seen before watching throwback DCOMs like Halloweentown or Don't Look Under the Bed.

5. Spiral Halloween Cookies These spiral cookies can usually be found at the Grand Californian Hotel at Disneyland throughout the Halloween season. But now, you can make them in your own kitchen whenever you want. You just take different colored cookie dough and roll it together to create the spiral look. Try different combinations of Halloween colors like orange, green, purple, and black.

6. Pumpkin Beignets According to Thrillist, Club 33 is located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square and open to members only. While you may be wishing on a star for an invite to dine there, you can make some Club 33-inspired pumpkin beignets at home right now. These delicious pumpkin-flavored beignets will make a great sweet treat for your Halloween dinner night with bae.

7. 'Hocus Pocus' Brownies If Winifred Sanderson saw these brownies, she'd probably yell, "BooOOook!" These adorable brownies are decorated to look just like the iconic spell book from the movie Hocus Pocus.

8. Sally's Soup Fall is soup season. The weather outside is chilly, so the idea of enjoying a warm bowl of Sally's soup from The Nightmare Before Christmas might sound extra cozy to you right now. This recipe is based on the worm's wort soup Sally prepares for Dr. Finkelstein, but luckily, there's no Deadly Night Shade to make you fall asleep.

9. Oogie Boogie Cake For a backyard Halloween gathering with your roomies, make this Oogie Boogie cake for everyone to enjoy. It's a simple chocolate cake, but with fondant, icing, and gummy worms to make it look like the adorable Oogie Boogie.

10. Spooky Mickey Mouse Cupcakes It wouldn't be Disney without Mickey Mouse-shaped treats, so here's a sweet recipe for Mickey Mouse cupcakes. It's easy to achieve the iconic mouse ears with Oreo cookies and decorate your creations with sprinkles and M&M's. If you're at home with your niece or nephew, this would be a really fun and tasty craft to do together.

11. 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Black Bean Dip For something savory, try this Jack Skellington black bean dip. It's perfect for any Halloween parties at home with your roomies. You just need to cut a slice of provolone in order to make the cute Jack face.