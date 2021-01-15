Eight episodes in the first season of Bridgerton have every fan wanting more. Sending countless memes of Simon Basset and Lady Whistledown in your group chat can stir up some extra gossip, romance, and drama, but you and your besties just can't seem to get enough of this Netflix show in your daily lives. Well, raise your teacups, because these Bridgerton products to buy on Amazon will hold you over until the next social season.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for your bestie who loves to spill the tea, a cute gift for bae, or something new to treat yourself to, these Bridgerton products on Amazon are well-suited for every royal occasion. A Daphne and Simon-inspired candle will light up the love between you and your partner, and a Lady Whistledown mug will warm up your bestie's winter afternoons when filled with hot cocoa.

You won't stop swooning over Amazon's Bridgerton products and neither will your loved ones. They'll crown you the best gift-giver of all time when they receive their surprises and might even snap a few selfies to post on their feeds. So, as Eloise Bridgerton says, "make haste," and check out these Bridgerton products on Amazon for every royal in your life.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Lady Whistledown Mug Is Perfect For Spilling All The Tea Lady Whistledown Mugs, Gift For Her, Gift For Him, $12 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you and your best friend have a late-night FaceTime date, it'll be great if you both have one of these Lady Whistledown mugs for sipping and spilling the tea. You'll feel just as clued in as Lady Whistledown herself when you take a sip from this society paper mug.

2. This Candle Might Spark Some Royal Love The Daphne to My Simon"|Valentine Bridgerton|Candle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Surprise your Daphne or Simon with this Bridgerton-inspired candle. You can chose between cinnamon swirl, memories of camp, sugar cookie, and vanilla hazelnut coffee fragrances. Upon opening their new candle, your partner is sure to light it up and glow with happiness.

3. This Wall Art Will Make Your Space So Posh Bridgerton Simon Daphne Poster Wall Art Decor $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This is the sweetest housewarming gift to send your best friend who's as invested in Daphne and Simon's relationship as you are. This colorful abstract print will bring the best of Bridgerton into your BFF's space.

4. This Face Mask Will Make You A Bridgerton For The Day Bridgerton Breathable Outdoor Mouth Mask $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Who wouldn't want to be part of the Bridgerton family for the day? This face mask has the family name imprinted front and center so everyone will know you are a loyal and royal fan.

5. This T-Shirt Is As Bold As Lady Whistledown What Would Lady Whistledown Say B.r.i.d.g.e.r.t.o.ns Quote T-Shirt $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Your quarantine crew's hangouts will be complete with these Lady Whistledown tees. With the phrase "What would Lady Whistledown say?" on the front, your group will always be ready to spill the hot gossip.

6. This Society Paper Journal Can Hold All Your Secrets Lady Whistledown's Society Papers (6 x 9 Journal) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Journal your inner-most thoughts in this society paper-inspired diary. You'll feel just like Lady Whistledown while writing about the highlights of your day, gossip, and secrets.

7. This Calendar Will Help You Keep Track Of Your Social Seasons Bridgerton 2021 Calendar $12 | Amazon See on Amazon As you patiently wait for an update on the next season of Bridgerton, this calendar will help you keep track of your own social affairs. It's full of scenes from the show that will make writing down your daily plans and to-do notes more fun.