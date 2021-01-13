Diamonds, dresses, and decadence. These are some of the obsessions in the internet's latest trend, regencycore, and you're sure to have a royally good time with this current fad. After marathoning Bridgerton once again, you may feel inspired to create some of these DIY regencycore ideas to make your life look like the crown jewel that it is.

You'll be the queen of the kingdom after you DIY a regency-esque gown. You can even add your own handmade corset on top to pull the whole look together. Then, pose for a regal selfie in front of the castle mirror you crafted to bring your 18th century manor look to life. Your followers will applaud your luxe creativity and deem you the best of all the courts after seeing you master any of these DIY regencycore ideas. To finish, you can pair your photo with a witty quote from the era like, "Making my formal debut into society."

These DIY regencycore ideas will not only make you the talk of the Ton, but they will also make for a fun night of DIY projects. You'll feel as though you're lounging in your high-class estate with teacup in hand, Bridgerton-style, ready to craft away.

1. A Pillowcase Ballgown The perfect gown awaits you right at home. With this tutorial, you can turn any extra pillowcases you have into a luxury gown. You'll need a regency gown pattern ($26, Etsy), a sewing machine, needles, and thread. Once you post your new gown to the 'gram, expect the royal treatment from your followers.

2. A Stay, Just Like Daphne's From 'Bridgerton' Like many fans, you probably adore the looks Daphne from Bridgerton rocks. While it can be difficult finding the perfect top to match the regency style, this DIY can put the search to rest. Using a pattern, your fabric of choice, needle, thread, eyelets ($2, Etsy), corset boning ($1, Etsy), and ribbon, you can DIY your own stay to mimic Daphne's.

3. A Feather Palm Tree Lamp Grab your toolbox, because you're going to want to build this totally #luxe lamp to complete a grand look in your home. In order to build this feather lamp, you'll need ostrich feathers ($9, Etsy), white foam ($16, Dollar Tree), a glue gun, gold leaves ($8, Amazon), Mod Podge ($5, Amazon), and LED color-changing light bulbs ($33, Amazon).

4. A Vintage Mirror For Regal Selfies To take some seriously lavish mirror selfies, you'll need an equally as chic mirror. If you have one on hand, you can turn it into the perfect place to shoot your regencycore looks. Simply spray your base mirror with gold spray paint ($7, Amazon) and go over it again in gold metallic paint ($21, Amazon). Then, glue wood accents ($15, Amazon) along the edge for the finishing touch.

5. A Beautiful Velvet Throne Every royal needs a seat to do all the gossiping and tea sipping on. Luckily, this DIY shows how to turn an average chair into a beautiful throne. To do this, you'll need a spare chair, cardboard, decorative onlay ($15, Amazon), tape, flexible PVC trim ($24, Amazon), one-inch foam ($13, Joann), and velvet fabric ($10, Fabric Wholesale Direct).

6. Candlestick Holders To Light Up Your Castle Light up your regencycore home with these vintage-looking candlestick holders. Using copper paint or gold, you'll feel cozy in your own castle with a few of these lining your table. To make them, you'll need wooden candle bases ($6, Michaels), dowel rods ($8, Amazon), dowel cups ($4, Etsy), glue, and your spray paint color and primer of choice.

7. A Fancy Crochet Shawl You'll be sew glad you made this Regency-inspired shawl once you show off wearing it in your selfies. Grab a 6mm crochet hook ($2, Michaels), white yarn ($5, Joann), a tapestry needle, scissors, and the pattern ($3, Etsy) to crochet this piece. As you sweep this shawl over your shoulders, you'll truly feel like you're lounging in your fancy castle as the royal head of the house.

8. A Sheer And Chic Corset Even if you don't have any sewing experience, this corset DIY breaks down the basics. However, you'll need a few tools like a sewing machine ($90, Michaels), boning ($7, Amazon), leftover fabric to sew with, needle, and thread. This corset will be the perfect addition to turn all your 'fits into regencycore masterpieces and will have you feeling like the center of the social season every time you wear it.

9. Removable Wallpaper For The Perfect Selfie Backdrop Regencycore is all about fun, lavish designs, so why not add some to your walls? Thankfully, you won't have to commit to permanently changing your space with this wallpaper DIY. Instead, use painter's tape ($6, Target), Liquid Nails ($3, Lowe's), a sponge, spray adhesive, and your wallpaper of choice to revamp your space.