If you've been patiently waiting for an owl to deliver your letter from Hogwarts, you'd probably do anything to visit the Wizarding World. You dream of casting spells, flying on broomsticks, and eating every dish that's served in the Great Hall. While you may not be able to find Platform 9 3/4 to hop on The Hogwarts Express, there are plenty of Harry Potter-themed Airbnbs to rent for the most magical fall vacay ever.

Why rent a normal Airbnb when you can rent something that's decorated like you've stepped into your favorite Harry Potter books and movies? If you and your friends are hardcore Potterheads, you'll love these seven Airbnbs that are Harry Potter-themed. Even if you weren't planning a fall vacay, you'll want to now.

Imagine exploring a new travel by day, and then heading back home to your wizardry rental by night. You and your friends can even bring your fave movies like Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban or Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to watch while enjoying a round of Butterbeers and chocolate frogs.

So, stop waiting for that owl and make your Harry Potter dreams come true by calling up the Hermione and Ron to your Harry, and plan the most magical fall getaway yet.

1. You Have To Step Through Platform 9 3/4 To Get To This Magical Condo Airbnb You have to literally step through Platform 9 3/4 to get to this cool Airbnb in Atlanta. Each room is decorated with details only a true Harry Potter fan could notice. For instance, the kitchen has hanging candles and a sorting hat, so you'll feel like you're dining in the Great Hall when you're eating breakfast each morning.

2. This Villa Is Close To The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Airbnb If you and your friends want to travel to Florida to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, you can stay at this gorgeous home in Kissimmee that's 10 miles away. Not only is the living room beautifully decorated to look like the Gryffindor common room, but each one of the four bedrooms in this villa is themed after a different house. Your friends can either sort themselves or have fun letting the sorting hat decided who gets to sleep in each room.

3. This Quaint 'Harry Potter' Room Is Near London Airbnb If your dream is to go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, you'll want to stay at this Airbnb in Kings Langley. This is the perfect trip for you and bae to get away this fall. Not only will you be able to explore all the sights of London — which is a 29-minute train ride away from the Airbnb — but you'll feel right at home in this cute Harry Potter-decorated room.

4. This Suite Is Filled With Knickknacks Airbnb If you're looking for an Airbnb with more knickknacks than Ariel's grotto, you'll love this Harry Potter-themed guest suite in Chickamauga, Georgia. You'll find just about everything on the shelves like you just shopped at Diagon Alley. Just imagine the Instagram pics you and your besties can take while lounging in the common room.

5. This Apartment In North Melbourne Is Both Modern And Magical Airbnb If Australia's been on your bucket list, now is the time to dust off your passport and get your Nimbus 2000 ready. This apartment in Melbourne is calling your name. The kitchen alone should win you over because it's decorated just like Honeydukes. There's even a cute little potted mandrake on the balcony, so bring your headphones.

6. This Room Comes With Your Very Own Hogwarts Letter Airbnb No more waiting for your letter to Hogwarts, because this Harry Potter-themed room in Canada will provide you with one. Every guest can have their very own letter with no additional charge. Based on the photo, it looks like you'll find it on your bed with an adorable owl towel and chocolate frog. This is the perfect place for a romantic fall getaway with bae.