As a Harry Potter fan, you most likely have a few Wizarding World locations on your travel to-do list. There’s, of course, a visit to Universal Studios to enjoy some Butterbeer in Hogsmeade and a stop at the Harry Potter New York flagship store to shop for school supplies. For a fun-filled trip overseas, you can even take a tour of the Warner Bros. Studio in London and see exactly where the Harry Potter films were brought to life. While you’re in the UK, you can even stay at a Harry Potter Airbnb in Godric’s Hollow.

That’s right, Godric’s Hollow — or the village of Lavenham IRL — is just a two-hour drive (or a Nimbus 2000 ride) away from London, and there’s an Airbnb there you can stay in that will make you feel like you’re in your fave Harry Potter film. The De Vere House is a bed and breakfast, which has a private room you can rent for as low as £180 a night or roughly $245. There is a two-night minimum and weekdays usually give you the cheapest option. Some weekend stays are listed at £195, though, which isn’t bad either when you consider you’ll be staying right in the middle of Godric’s Hollow, aka the birthplace of Harry Potter.

Fans of the films will immediately recognize the medieval village of Lavenham as the backdrop for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. While it seems that Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione) did not physically shoot their scenes in Lavenham, the town was used as the Harry Potter filming location. In fact, the De Vere house can be seen in the film. It’s right down the street from the Lavenham Guildhall, which was used as Harry’s childhood home. You know, the one where Lord Voldemort murders Lily and James Potter and Harry becomes the “Boy Who Lived.” It’s that home, which means you’ll be just a quick stroll away from Harry Potter cinematic history while staying at this adorable Airbnb.

While you’ll want to walk around the village to really feel like you’re in Godric’s Hollow, you can also enjoy a cozy stay inside the home with its four poster bedroom and sitting room with a log fire. There’s also a courtyard garden at this Airbnb, which is the perfect spot to get cozy and reread some of the Harry Potter books once again. There’s even a full English breakfast with vegetarian options provided for all guests who stay at the De Vere house.

This is the perfect Airbnb for a quaint little cottagecore getaway overseas for you and your Harry Potter-loving partner. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you do not travel internationally until you have become fully vaccinated. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you must still book a PCR or rapid test within two days of entering the UK and complete a passenger locator form.

Once you’ve got that sorted out, while staying at the Harry Potter Airbnb, you can use one of your days to visit London and see some more Harry Potter filming locations like the Warner Bros. Studio, Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station, Grimmauld Place at Claremont Square, and even Piccadilly Circus, which can be seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 as well. Don’t forget to pack some Harry Potter OOTDs so you can snap some Insta-worthy pics and record TikToks of you recreating your favorite scenes from the movies. You will be staying in Harry’s village after all, so you’ll want to fully immerse yourself in the Wizarding World as much as you can.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.