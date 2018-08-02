Hocus Pocus is a must-watch Halloween classic, no matter how old you are. Throughout the fall, the Sanderson sisters are on constant rotation on our screens, and for good reason. They've truly put a spell on how we celebrate Halloween, and it’s safe to say we will all be forever hooked by their magic. If you're also wickedly obsessed with the film, you and your friends might want to consider some Hocus Pocus destinations to travel to this fall for an unforgettable trip (because yes, the Hocus Pocus witch house is a real destination), complete with endless #SquadGhouls pics.
Whether you visit one or all five of these witchy destinations, you're sure to get your fill of magic, spells, and black cats like Thackery Binx. Hopefully, none of you decides to light a black-flamed candle — but that will only add some amuck amuck amuck to your travels, right? No matter what destination you decide on, you know you'll be having a seriously fun, spooky time with your favorite crew of witches. Plan your outfits ahead of time (whether that’s all black or long, witchy dresses) to really immerse yourself in the hocus pocus of it all. Just don't forget to get some pics of you ladies doing your best Sanderson pose, your beloved book for jotting down your favorite travel memories, and at every chance, dance like a spell has been cast on you.