Hocus Pocus is a must-watch Halloween classic, no matter how old you are. Throughout the fall, the Sanderson sisters are on constant rotation on our screens, and for good reason. They've truly put a spell on how we celebrate Halloween, and it’s safe to say we will all be forever hooked by their magic. If you're also wickedly obsessed with the film, you and your friends might want to consider some Hocus Pocus destinations to travel to this fall for an unforgettable trip (because yes, the Hocus Pocus witch house is a real destination), complete with endless #SquadGhouls pics.

Whether you visit one or all five of these witchy destinations, you're sure to get your fill of magic, spells, and black cats like Thackery Binx. Hopefully, none of you decides to light a black-flamed candle — but that will only add some amuck amuck amuck to your travels, right? No matter what destination you decide on, you know you'll be having a seriously fun, spooky time with your favorite crew of witches. Plan your outfits ahead of time (whether that’s all black or long, witchy dresses) to really immerse yourself in the hocus pocus of it all. Just don't forget to get some pics of you ladies doing your best Sanderson pose, your beloved book for jotting down your favorite travel memories, and at every chance, dance like a spell has been cast on you.

01 Go To The Sanderson Sisters House In Salem, Massachusetts Adam Guttadauro/YouTube Of course, the ultimate Hocus Pocus destination is Salem, Massachusetts, where the film is set. Not only are there tons of historical experiences and cute boutiques in this town, but there’s also a Haunted Happenings festival to enjoy throughout the month of October. From the Salem Psychic Fair and Witches’ Market to the Satanic Tea Hosted by Miss Thanatopsis, there are plenty of activities you’ll definitely want to plan ahead for. As a fan, you'll also want to stop at some of the actual filming locations from the movie, including the Pioneer Village where Thackery Binx lived, the Ropes Mansion (aka, Allison's House), and Salem Common. With the changing colors of the leaves and spooky vibes in the air, it’s the perfect bucket list trip to make this fall season.

02 Visit Witchy Locations In Beverly Hills And Los Angeles Daze with Jordan the Lion/YouTube On the west coast, head to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles for some Hocus Pocus fun. You'll find some shooting locations from the movie, like the Devil's House in Whittier, plus you could also plan a tour of the Warner Brothers Studio to see where some exterior scenes were shot for the film. A hidden gem you also have to scope out in Beverly Hills is the "Witch House,” which looks just like an actual witch lives there. You'll definitely want to make a pitstop here for your next spooky Insta pic, but plan to go during the day if you don’t want to get too spooked. And since you’re in the LA area, check out an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus at Melrose Rooftop Theatre on Oct. 25, 28, and 31. Guests get individual headsets for an intimate listening experience, and cocktails are also available to make it an unforgettable evening.

03 Take A Tour Of The Witch Trials In Wethersfield, Connecticut MorningPearlChannel/Stocksy Salem isn't the only place that experienced some major witch trials back in the day. In fact, Wethersfield in Connecticut is known to be home to some of the first witch trials in U.S. history, according to the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum website. Head to the museum for their Witches and Tombstones tour to hear more about what happened in this town. You and your friends can also just explore the colonial homes of Wethersfield, which is appropriately nicknamed "Ye Most Ancient Towne."

04 Get Spooked In Sleepy Hollow, New York Kevin Russ/Stocksy Another destination that's equally as famous for its eerie tales is Sleepy Hollow, New York. The village has an impressive list of Halloween events and tours for all of your ghoulfriends to enjoy. From street fairs and farmers markets to haunted hayrides and movies under the stars, there’s something that’s sure to spook you. Hang out in the cemetery for a Sleepy Hollow Cemetery tour, where you'll be guided by lanterns at night. Who knows, maybe you'll run into the undead like Billy Butcherson.