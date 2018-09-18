7 Halloween-Inspired Tinder Bios To Get Your Future Boo To Say "Boo"

August is long gone, and the end of September is right around the corner, so basically... Halloween is tomorrow. This means it's time to start (pumpkin) spicing up your social media, and these Halloween-inspired Tinder bios are the perfect place start. Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year, IMHO. You get to be someone else for a night, drink, eat every pumpkin-flavored thing the gods have blessed us with, and use an endless amount of pickup lines that are only acceptable in the days leading up to All Hallows' Eve. It's time to up your creativity in the online dating realm even more, and make people wonder what you have up your spooky little sleeve.

The thing with online dating is that because there are so many people on dating apps, it can be hard to make yourself stand out (even though you're a star and the whole world should know it). But fret not. On the off chance your gem-like qualities aren't as easy to spot on Tinder as they are IRL, these seven Halloween-inspired Tinder bios will help show off all your goodies. But be warned: They may have different results. If you're looking to date someone, gravitate toward the cutesy bios. If you're just looking for some fun, stick to the more daring ones. And if you don't know what you're looking for, it's all fair game. Shall we proceed?

1 "Want to see what I turn into at midnight?" Giphy Whether you turn into a pizza-loving, sweatpants-wearing, just-your-average girl at midnight, or the girl that'll give someone the time of their life once the clock strikes 12 (or both!), this bio will have your possible matches raising their eyebrows, curious to see who you'll become. While this bio could have a bit of a sexual innuendo, it doesn't have to. If you're looking for a relationship and a match asks what exactly you turn into at midnight, tell them you're snuggling up with your pup and watching Hocus Pocus for the fourteenth time this week. NBD! If you're looking for a warm body for the night, tell them to come over and you'll show them.

2 "Hey pumpkin, I bet I can put a smile on your face." Giphy Ah, the perfect Halloween bio for when you're looking to find a partner to cuddle up with this cuffing season. You want to be in a relationship with someone who can make you smile, right? So, what better way to tell your future boo that you can make them smile than putting it in your bio, front and center?

3 "I know it's Halloween, but I promise I won't ghost you." Giphy Unfortunately, ghosting happens. One day, you're talking nonstop, and before you know it, you haven't heard from them in three weeks. It's rough. But if you're not one to ghost someone, then putting it right there for your possible future boo to see in a Halloween-inspired bio is the way to go. Obviously, actions speak louder than words, but your match will definitely appreciate the fact that you have no intention of disappearing.

4 "I'll put a spell on you." Giphy Alright, alright, alright. What kind of spell are we talking here? Are you going to make me dance all night like the Sanderson Sisters did in Hocus Pocus? Are you going to make me fall head over heels in love with you? Are you going to make me never want to stop having sex with you? What's the deal? I would absolutely want to know what spell I'm going to be put under if I match with you on Tinder, Jessica.

5 "Am I a trick or treat? Let's find out." Giphy This one is a bit forward, but hey, plenty of people can appreciate honesty. Not to mention, the curiosity that would stem from this bio is unparalleled. Which one are you, trick or treat? Maybe it's a little bit of both. I'd say this one would show more sexual intentions and less romantic ones. So, if you're just looking for a hookup, full speed ahead with your tricks and treats. But if you want more, maybe refrain from this particular bio.

6 "Can't find a Halloween costume? You can go as my date." Giphy If you're trying to find your future bae, this bio is a great start. It's confident, straight forward, and tells your future matches that you might be looking for more than just sex. No point in wasting your time on someone who doesn't want what you want. You deserve better than that.