10 Dating App Hacks That'll Definitely Up Your Game This Year

When I first got on Tinder during my Christmas break home from college in 2012, I could swipe about 10 times before it told me I was out of people in my radius. Yes, the pickings were slim, but those slim pickings worked in my favor when it got down to actually matching with people. Obvioiusly, you were more likely to swipe right when you knew there were less people to see overall. But now that everyone and their mom is on Tinder, the competition is a little more fierce. So how do you stand out? Well, these dating app hacks straight from Tinder will teach you everything you need to know.

Before we get started on these dating hacks, let me tell you about a pretty big dating holiday (yes, I'm calling it a holiday) happening this Sunday. This Sunday, Jan. 8, is "Dating Sunday." Essentially, it's the biggest dating day on Tinder. Just last year, Tinder found they had more than 44 million matches made on Dating Sunday. So if there's one day you're going to want to really give dating apps a shot, it should be Dating Sunday, when your chances of getting a match are at the very highest.

Now that we've settled it and decided you're absolutely, definitely going to be on Tinder this Sunday, it's time to get your profile in tip-top shape. Here's how.

1. Make A Fun Bio

Think about yourself scrolling through profiles on Tinder. Whom are you more likely to swipe right on? The person with the funny bio or the person with a blank one?

"Say something witty in your bio/profile and end with a question. That way, it encourages people to respond," Julia Bekker, dating expert at Hunting Maven told Elite Daily.

2. Pick Photos You're Smiling In

"Make sure you look deliriously happy with a huge smile in your primary photo, instead of posting blurry shots, selfies, or pics with sunglasses," cyber dating expert Julie Spira told Elite Daily. If you need a little more incentive to start cheesing in your profile pics, Tinder's data confirmed that smiling in photos bumps your chances of getting right swipes up by 14 percent.

3. Let People See Your Eyes

Even if you think those huge Mary-Kate and Ashley-style sunglasses make you look like the chicest version of yourself, save them for meeting people IRL. Tinder found wearing sunglasses in your pictures can actually lower your chances of right swipes by 12 percent.

4. Don't Be Afraid Of Bright Colors

Tinder found that almost three quarters of their users (72 percent) are wearing neutral colors in their pictures. What constitutes a neutral color, you ask? Well, literally all your favorite colors to wear probably: black, navy, beige, or white. Instead, try to stand out from all the other black-sweater hoarders by wearing a bright color.

5. Face Forward in All Your Pics

I know that picture of you with your back facing the camera is so artsy and cool, but unfortunately, it's not helping you in the match department. In fact, Tinder found actually facing your body toward the camera is more likely to get you right swipes. Just how likely? According to Tinder, people who do this get around 20 percent more right swipes than those who don't!

6. Make The Most Of Your Smart Photos Feature

Not sure which one of your pictures to put first? Take advantage of the smart photos feature on Tinder, and have it pick your most popular photos for you.

To use this feature, all you have to do is go into your settings and turn on "Smart Photos." From there, your profile will automatically figure out which ones of your photos is doing best for you and use that one to show potential matches first.

7. Connect Your Insta To Your Profile

Connecting your Instagram to your profile gives potential matches a better feel for who you really are. Not only that, but "photos that show what your life is like will get you more swipes because it creates a connection with the other person," Laurie Davis Edwards, founder of eFlirt, told Elite Daily.

8. Time Your Swiping Perfectly

According to Tinder, Sundays are when its community is most active. If you're really a stickler for details, let me give you the exact times of day. If you live out on the East Coast, the best times for you to log on are between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET. If you live on the West Coast (the Best Coast, as far as I'm concerned), the ideal times for swiping are anywhere between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. PT.

9. When In Doubt, Send A GIF

Not sure what to say? Send a GIF. They're 30 percent more likely to get you a reply. Assuming you use the right one, of course.

10. Be Yourself And Be Respectful

Because nobody likes a fake jerk.

If you're more of a visual learner, don't fret! I have Tinder's own "Dos and Don'ts of Tinder" video with all of these awesome tips here for you:

Tinder on YouTube

Now, that may seem like a lot of things to keep track of, but they were all pretty simple, right? It's essentially just a matter of picking the right pictures and logging on at the right time. I have faith in you. You can do this.

OK, now, time for you to get out there and start tearing up the cyber-dating scene!

