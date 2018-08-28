OK, sure — this one may seem a little yawn-worthy. But there’s a reason why "what do you do?" is what sparks one of the most common first date conversations. First of all, a person’s career path may reveal much about their values, work ethic, and aspirations.

Who knows? You may find that your professions have some overlap, and you share some common goals. Or, your date might be working in an unusual field that you know nothing about. Confession: I once went on a date with a guy who turned out to be an embalmer-in-training. Definitely made for some interesting first date fodder. In that case, you have the chance to ask plenty of questions and learn something in the process of getting to know your date.

The reality is that many of us — especially in our 20s and 30s — haven’t necessarily landed our dream jobs yet. And that’s totally OK. So if it seems like your date isn’t super enthusiastic about their work, consider asking them what they would be doing if they chose a different career, or what they would rather be doing. This can give you an even deeper look into your date’s real passions, which will uncover a much better glimpse into who they are than some humdrum 9-to-5 they landed merely to pay the bills.

Getting to know someone certainly takes more than one date, but there’s a lot you can glean from that first meeting. And there are reasons why these conversations are so common — not only do they reveal a lot about your date as well as yourself, but they can help bring you one step closer to determining whether this encounter is a bust or you've found your potential boo. Plus, if any of these topics are starting to feel a little stale, there's plenty of ways to spice them up. For example, instead of talking about their current job, ask them what the weirdest job they've ever had was. Or, instead of talking about your living situation, steer the conversation toward your dream abode.

Remember: There's no right or wrong when it comes to first-date chatter. Try to relax while embracing the inevitable nerves, listen intently to what your date is telling you, and don't try too hard to pose revealing questions. When the conversation is flowing freely, you won't have to force it — each of you will naturally let your guards down. And that's when the real fun begins.

