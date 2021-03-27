Your dog is such a good boy or girl that treating them to the works is a no-brainer. The "works" could be a bag of tasty treats, a squeaky toy, or even a massive bone. As a dog parent, you try to mix up their "gifts" and get creative whenever possible. Instead of shopping for individual items to surprise your pet, why don't you look into dog subscription boxes?

Like a subscription box you may order for yourself that delivers quality clothes, skincare products, or cookies to your door, a dog subscription box delivers little treats for your fur baby on a regular basis. Some have a focus on healthy food that will make your dog's tail wag a little faster, while others focus on seasonal toys, clothes, or chews. You can order a box on a trial basis, or set them up to be delivered every month.

Of course, you can also create your own dog subscription box of sorts, by ordering a single bag of treats from Lick You Silly and an outfit from Sir Dogwood each and every month. If you choose to go this route, you can tailor your experience a little bit, and even decide to "skip" months.

To get started on your dog subscription box journey, just look into these seven boxes, or box equivalents, that'll be a real treat for your fur baby.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. BarkBox BakiBG/E+/Getty Images The first subscription box you should check out is BarkBox. It is a one-stop shop for treats, toys, and themed suprises for the pup in your life. Every month, the company will send a themed box to your dog, based off of the season or nearby holidays. To get started, you just need to subscribe for a dog box on the company's site. They'll ask what your dog's name is, how small or large they are, their breed, their adoption day, and any food preferences you or your dog may have. That way, they know if they shouldn't send you treats made of chicken or beef. Each box costs $23, and there is free shipping for 48 states. If you want a box tailored to big dogs, healthy teeth, or food, the company also has Bark Super Chewer, Bark Bright Dental, and BarkEats.

2. The Farmer's Dog Before you head to the grocery store, you may decide on your meals for the week. The Farmer's Dog lets you do this for your pup, and plan delicious dinners for them ahead of time. Every meal is pre-portioned out, so you can just pour one into a bowl upon arrival. The company's FAQ page notes that your dog's weight, age, or amount of activity may affect the overall price of your plan. All plans start at $2 per day.

3. PetPlate Over at PetPlate, tasty meals for your pup is the priority. This company lets you personalize your dog's meals, preps them in a USDA kitchen, and then delivers them to your door. Each of the meals is pre-portioned out, and you can add several dogs to your account page if you own more than one. You can estimate how much your plan would cost right on the PetPlate homepage by just entering your fluff's age, breed, and weight. A full plan for a golden retriever puppy that weighs six to 10 pounds costs around $2 per day, for comparison.

4. PupJoy PupJoy gives you the option to receive a curated box of paw-fect presents for your dog, or design one yourself. Surprise & Delight boxes, which are curated, cost $29.99 per box and have treats, toys, and natural chews inside. You can choose for them to arrive every month, every two months, or four times a year. A customizable box can have as much or as little as you want inside, and allows you to select the individual goodies. These boxes start at $5.99 per delivery, and could be great for your pup's upcoming birthday.

5. Lick You Silly 8oz Nutter Doodles - Peanut Butter + Honey Dog Biscuits $16 | Lick You Silly See on Lick You Silly Don't sleep on the treats over at Lick You Silly. This company is creating one-of-a-kind snacks for your pup that they'll bark for. There's the peanut butter and honey dog biscuits ($16, Lick You Silly), and ones made of beef and chicken. You can place an order every month so your treats are never out of stock, and feel comfortable knowing that each treat is all-natural and great for dogs with allergies.

6. Ollie The mealtime paw-sibilities are endless with Ollie. If you're in the market for quality dinners for your pup, they deliver ones made with beef, chicken, lamb, or turkey straight to your door. You can read up on their recipes online, that have ingredients like sweet potato and rosemary, before crafting a plan. There's a 50% off discount on your first box.