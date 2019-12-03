At this point in the year, if you're anything like me (and I'm guessing a lot of members of Bachelor Nation are) your Bachelor withdrawal symptoms are just starting to kick in. It's been a couple months since Bachelor in Paradise ended and, I'm feeling an intense craving for some Rose Ceremonies. Luckily for all the other Bachelor devotees out there, the next season of The Bachelor is not too far away. In just about one month, Chris Harrison will return to lead audiences through Peter Weber's journey to find love. Some recently revealed details about Peter Weber's Bachelor season are so juicy that this might just be the best season of The Bachelor yet.

During Peter's time as a contestant in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, he became known for two major things: his career as a pilot, and (perhaps even more infamously) the fact that he and Hannah had a memorable hook-up in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date. In the first promo for Peter's season, the Bachelor producers made sure to highlight those two major fun facts about him. But, come January, audiences will get to learn a whole lot more about Pilot Pete. Here are all the biggest details from ABC's latest press release.

ABC

1. The Premiere Episode Will be Three Hours Long

Fans better have the wine handy when they settle in for what ABC is calling a "blockbuster" special. Clocking in at three hours, the Bachelor premiere will introduce the 30 women vying for Peter's heart.

2. The Season's First Group and One-on-One Dates Will Happen During the Premiere

Usually the first episode of the season ends with the first Rose Ceremony, but this super-sized premiere will continue even after the first eight women are eliminated. Fans will get the chance to get to know the remaining 22 women through two group dates and the season's first one-on one.

3. Hannah Brown Will Host One of the Group Dates

Last season's Bachelorette will return to lead a group of women through a live storytelling show where they will reveal their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of an audience. After her night with Peter in the windmill, it's clear that this is a topic Hannah knows a thing or two about. But, her appearance this season might come with a fair helping of drama, since Peter discovers "a distraught Hannah" backstage during the date.

4. Hannah and Peter's Connection Might Not Be Over

According to ABC, Hannah opens up to Peter with some information that could change everything for both of them. "What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever," the press release reads. It sounds like there might be some lingering feelings between them.

5. Another Woman has a Mysterious History With Peter

One of the other women this season has already met Peter and "sparks flew then," according to the press release. The other women in the mansion might be a little jealous of this contestant's history, but it might help her form a connection with the Bachelor quickly.

6. Peter Isn't the Only Pilot This Season

While one half of the women tells stories for their group date, the other half will learn more about Peter's greatest passion by going through flight school. They'll be taught by veteran Marine Corps pilot Alisa Johnson and Katie Higgins Cook, the first female pilot in the Navy’s elite Blue Angels demonstration squad.

7. Fans Will Get to See Peter's Family Again

All of Bachelor Nation fell in love with Peter's family when they appeared during his hometown date and the After the Final Rose special. They'll be back this season when Peter brings his first one-on-one date to his parents' vow renewal ceremony.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.