Pilot Pete is flying in with a sneak peek of his Bachelor season, and it's filled with Bachelor Nation inside jokes. On Nov. 13, ABC released Peter Weber's first Bachelor promo, and it has everything fans could want, all in just 30 seconds. From the new Bachelor looking dapper in a suit, to the unmistakable references to two key topics that have made him so famous, it's the stuff of fans' dreams, all set to the song "Feeling Good."

The teaser begins with a simple shot of an airplane flying in the sky. Flying planes is something true fans know Peter loves to do more than anything thanks to countless times he brought it up during his time time as a contestant in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Well, he does have one other favorite activity, and the 30-second promo made sure to cover that one, too. After the shot of the airplane, the camera tilts down to reveal a windmill, which is where Peter and Hannah shared a memorable Fantasy Suite date. Peter and Hannah "f*cked in a windmill," as Hannah put it, and the producers of The Bachelor will definitely not let fans forget it. It's still unclear how windmills will factor into Peter's upcoming season of The Bachelor, but they're a big part of his promo.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

During Hannah's After the Final Rose special, Hannah revealed that she and Peter actually had sex in a windmill four times during their Fantasy Suite Date. Peter seemed slightly embarrassed at the revelation, but his parents cheered him on from the audience during the live show. It also looks like the producers of The Bachelor will continue to make plenty of jokes about it.

Peter was announced as the next Bachelor during the Bachelor in Paradise finale, and he told Entertainment Tonight that he has "all the faith in the world" that the Bachelor process will work for him to find love. He said, "This is not normal, dating 30 women at the same time. I've never done this before, so there's going to be ups and downs, I know that's coming, and I'm not going to be perfect... the possibility of making the wrong decision, it's out there, but I'm going to follow my heart."

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.