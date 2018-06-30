What does it take for you to consider somebody your best friend? For me, as soon as I can truly be myself around another person, I think we're pretty close. My roommates and I have bonded over the fact that I'll make full meals at midnight when I'm really hungry, and I know the girls I have back home are real ones when they laugh at my (let's be honest, probably not that funny) jokes. But, I think there are some conversations to have with your best friend that truly seal the deal and prove your bond is legit. Let's talk, OK?

Think about the friend in your life who you'd literally go to with just about anything. She's your reliable shoulder to cry on, and the only one who seemingly understands exactly what's going through your brain at all times. In any situation, you could probably have a conversation with her without saying a single world. You're just completely on the same page.

Now, think about the heart-to-hearts or thousands of texts you've shared with this person over the years. I'm sure there are a few that stand out, and moments when you said to yourself, "Yup, we just became best friends." From that moment on, you were bonded for life, and you really wouldn't want it to be any other way. For me, there are seven kinds of conversations that come to mind that are solid proof I have some legit bonds in my life. Do any sound familiar?

1 Your Wildest Secrets Giphy Your secrets are always safe with your best friend. You've bonded over late night adventures and possibly being on the same field hockey team back in the day. But, the things she knows that you wouldn't ever tell another soul is what makes you truly so close. She knows about all of your crushes, and the fact that you one time snuck out of the house in high school when you really weren't supposed to. Those kinds of things you'd love to keep quiet, but your bestie is always an exception.

2 Your Family Drama Giphy Think about your best friend from home and everything only she would understand. Yes, you love your college friends, and you'd tell your work wife just about anything at this point. But, you just have a special bond with the girl who's been in your life since day one, because she knows that the diner in your town is basically a landmark, and is clued in on all of your family drama. At one point or another, when you were growing up, you'd vent to each other about your siblings or the stress your family was putting on you about college applications. You've basically lived at her house and vice versa, so anything that was going on affected both of you in a way. Thank goodness she was there, am I right?

3 Your Crushes Giphy Some of us have really fallen head over heels. Especially when you're in your 20s and searching for your soulmate, it's hard not to catch some feels along the way. In high school, you probably had your crushes, and your bestie knows about every single one. You've had a thousand conversations with her about that cute person who sat behind you in class, or the girl you met at that party and later saw on campus. Those are the kinds of talks that have made your bond incredibly legit. You and your bestie were probably on the phone decoding text messages and figuring out the exact thing to say so that your crush knew you were interested. It all seems so cheesy now, but isn't love always a little like that?

4 Your Late-Night Food Cravings Giphy Nobody understands those late-night food cravings like your bestie. If you've had a conversation with her at midnight about tater tots or mozzarella sticks, then you know she's in your life for good. She won't ever judge you in those moments when you've decided to make a full-on spaghetti dinner, despite the fact that everyone is asleep. Actually, she'll encourage it, just because she understands the struggle is sometimes just too real.

5 Your Stress At Work Giphy Your best friend is always there for when you need a solid vent session. Whether it's about a guy who ghosted you, or just general life nonsense, she is all ears. But, typically the stress you have over work might be a pretty popular topic. You know your bond is legit with your bestie from the office, in particular, when you're able to complain about your boss or something ridiculous that happened that day. She always understands, and will likely give you some sound advice. When all is said and done, you'll feel more motivated and refreshed to take on another Monday — assuming you've had your coffee, too.

6 Your Embarrassing Stories Giphy Only your best friend will ever know your most embarrassing stories. Actually, to be honest, she's probably been there for many of them and lived those moments right by your side. There was the time you got totally lost when you were traveling, and accidentally showed up in matching outfits and had to explain to the rest of your crew that it totally wasn't planned. You'll bring those memories up every once in a while when you're feeling bold, and both you and your bestie will be blushing over the fact that it actually happened. Oh well!