Life is only as good as you make it, and a lot of it depends on who you decide to keep by your side. There are the friends and family members who have been there since day one, and the besties you haven't even met yet. But, among your bunch, there are a few kind of people who will just upgrade your life in ways you never thought were possible. They're the supportive ones, the dreamers, and the ones who inspire you on the reg. Those are the kinds of people to keep close in your 20s. Just hear me out, OK?

Especially in your 20s, you don't want to go through life's adventures and curveballs alone. You want to have those friends and people surrounding you who help you learn crucial lessons about love, and lift you up when you're feeling down. You'll be facing your first "adult" job, and attempting to navigate new cities. Even trying a new coffee shop for the first time is something that should require a sidekick. It's truly such an exciting time — but the people make it so much better.

The people you should keep close are the ones who will be there for every memory that needs to be made, and add to your life in unexpected ways. Each one will change your perspective and mindset, making you an unstoppable person to be around, too. These seven kinds of people you should keep super close. To be honest, they'll just make life sweeter.

1 The Daydreamer Giphy Keep the daydreamer close when you're in your 20s, because they'll always be so passionate about living life to its fullest. To you, they simply have their head in the clouds, but there's actually so much happening behind the scenes. These people tend to be ambitious, and fall in the love with the little things in life, like how the cream swirls perfectly in your coffee in the morning. Truth is, the real world can sometimes bring your spirits down, and you'll forget that you don't have to settle for anything average. When you're a daydreamer, you're always chasing after new possibilities. You'll want to keep this person close so that you can have a similar mindset.

2 The Outdoorsy Friend Giphy The outdoorsy friend will keep you exploring in your 20s. During the week, you're in a cubicle under fluorescent lighting the majority of the time. You want to travel and follow your wanderlust, but rarely book the plane ticket to some tropical place or check out that waterfall. Now more than ever, you need to discover all the beauty of the planet and possibly get out of your comfort zone. Sure, camping might not be for everyone, and hiking sometimes takes a good pair of boots. But, these adventures are likely always worth the time and effort. Not to mention, you walk away with endless stories that make life just feel more interesting.

3 The Understanding Friend Giphy Life will come at you fast in your 20s, so it's important to surround yourself with friends who are understanding. These are the people who are rather low-maintenance, and won't hold it over your head when you have to cancel plans. They'll be there for the rough breakups, and the moments when you're feeling lost or misunderstood. Sure, they might not always know exactly what to say. But, they'll try their best to hear you out and not judge you along the way. There's a lot to be said for people who are able to put themselves in your shoes, and you'll truly want to keep them close.

4 The Best Guy Friend Giphy Your best guy friend is one you definitely don't want to lose in your 20s. If you're anything like me, you probably have girl crew you hang with on the reg. These are the besties who have brunch with you on the weekends, and make the group chat so lit. But, you may also have a guy who's basically like a brother to you, and you wouldn't trade that for the world. The things you'd do for your best guy friend can sometimes be a bit ridiculous. I mean, you've truly embarrassed yourself for his sake or laughed along with his terrible jokes. But, you know that if the tables were turned, he'd do the same.

5 The Supportive Friend Giphy Especially if you're planning on following your dreams in your 20s, you'll want to keep your supportive friends by your side. These are the ones who don't create obstacles for you, but rather lift you up in the pursuit of your passions. If you're hoping to be a travel blogger, they help you take pictures on the weekends, and if you're going to be a teacher, they may take some time to help you set up your classroom. Sometimes, it takes friends like these in your life to get you to where you're looking to go.

6 The Night Owl Giphy The night owl is the person in your life who is wide awake at 2 a.m. They're working or just watching reruns on Netflix. But, if you called them up because you couldn't sleep and were in need of a late-night adventure, they'd absolutely be down. In fact, you and this friend have likely already driven around your town blasting music before hitting up the 24-hour diner down the road. You've had to heart-to-hearts over milkshakes, and know that no matter what the hour may be, they're ready to help and be by your side.