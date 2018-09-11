It's about that time, people — Halloween is almost here! And that means asserting your right to be the laziest human on the planet and throwing together a costume with the least amount of effort possible. Or is that just me? Maybe it's because I live my life in yoga pants and refuse to change out of them, even on holidays, but luckily, yogi Halloween costumes aren't just easy to put together; they're also the kind of costume that makes it look like you put some thought and effort into the concept, but in reality, you're just chillin' in your favorite stretchy pants while everyone else at the Halloween party is wearing an itchy wig or an uncomfortable, full-body banana suit.

Figuring out a Halloween costume each year can be a difficult process, and you may be tempted to show up your friends with something seriously epic or show-stopping. But hear me out for a sec on this yoga idea: For one thing, yogis are some of the coolest and most radiant people in the world. What's more, there are so many ways to put your own personal spin on a yoga-inspired Halloween costume, with just a tiny bit of extra brainstorming on your part.

Since you're admittedly a bit lazy, though, I've done the brainstorming for you. Here are six totally OM-mazing costumes to turn this Halloween into the most zen night of the year.

The Yoga Teacher Grab your favorite breathable shirt and your comfiest pair of Lululemons, and bam — you're a yoga teacher for Halloween. Not a single penny spent, and guaranteed comfort all. Night. Long. Honestly, though, if you want to go on a mini shopping spree at Lululemon instead of wearing the old threads in your closet, who am I to judge? Treat yo-self, girl.

The Girl Who's Always Meditating Meditating, Do Not Disturb T-Shirt $28 Etsy Buy Now Everyone knows that one yogi who doesn't mess around when it comes to their meditation practice. They're grounded, centered, sometimes a little seemingly stoned, and honestly, you want to know all of their secrets. Whether this is you, or you kind of want it to be you, grab this meditation T-shirt from Etsy and be the chillest yogi on the block this Halloween.