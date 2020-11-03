Friendsgiving is a time to stop, reflect, and show how thankful you are to be surrounded by such special humans in your life. Of course, your sorority sisters are high up on that list. One way to make sure they know how much you care is by surprising them with any of these Friendsgiving basket ideas for sorority sisters and starting a new tradition.
Think of each one of these baskets as a cornucopia of goodies you know your sisters will enjoy, and the fun for you is getting as specific as you can to each one of their interests. Once you start this trend, your sisters will continue to give to one another. Everyone will get a sweet surprise throughout the Friendsgiving season.
If you have a sorority sis who's your fave study buddy, gift them a class-y basket that'll come in handy for hitting the books. Fill it with their fave seasonal coffee and a new mug. To go along with Friendsgiving itself, create a basket with pumpkin candles and turkey-themed DIY projects. However, you can never go wrong with a cozy basket that's filled with products to help your sister kick back and relax at home.
You know your sisters better than anyone else, so choosing any of these six Friendsgiving basket ideas will be easy. Just like going for that second slice of pie, baskets can be a fun tradition to start and continue even after graduation. Whether you drop them off or send them in the mail, they're sure to put a smile on your sisters' faces this season.
1. The "Staying Cozy At Home" Basket
While attending virtual classes at home, your sister should be as cozy as possible. Put together a comfy basket filled with loungewear like a raspberry red set ($35, blushmark.com) or cozy booties ($59, parachutehome.com). While they're dressed the part, they can enjoy sheet masks ($25, sephora.com) and an eye mask ($25, dieuxskin.com). Let them know they should store their eye masks in the fridge for an even cooler way to chill.
2. The "Keeping Things Class-y" Basket
You can't go wrong with a college care package basket. You might want to include seasonal pumpkin spice herbal coffee ($3, teeccino.com) and a personalized monogram mug ($14, anthropologie.com) to get them through late-night studying. School supplies like a floral notebook ($8, riflepaperco.com), gel pens ($14, target.com), and a cute pencil pouch ($4, amazon.com) could also be fun additions.
3. The "Showing Off Your Letters" Basket
Put together a sorority pride basket filled with your Greek letters. Make sure there's a cozy sweatshirt ($40, greeku.com) your sis can put on when it's cold outside, and a mug ($12, etsy.com) for homemade PSLs. Top it off with a personalized sorority letter necklace your sister will have major heart eyes for ($24, etsy.com).
4. The "Friendsgiving Fun" Basket
In this Friendsgiving-themed basket, you can include a candle that has a ginger pumpkin aroma ($34, growfragrance.com) and an adorable turkey DIY project ($32, etsy.com) they can use as a table centerpiece. A sagebrush green travel mug ($20, yeti.com) is a sweet addition your sister will likely enjoy a warm drink in while streaming Friends Thanksgiving episodes on an outdoor projector.
Of course, if you live together, you can always buy something you'll both enjoy for the whole Thanksgiving season. Pick up a pack of pumpkin beer ($15, totalwine.com) if you're both 21 or up. Then, put your treats into a YETI cooler ($200, yeti.com) or day trip lunch bag ($80, yeti.com), because is there anything cooler than you and your sorority sis feeling like you're at a Thanksgiving game tailgate?
5. The "Dorm Decor" Basket
Send your sis fun decor that'll make their space ready for the 'gram. They might appreciate some twinkle star string lights ($11, target.com) and sorority prints to make a collage wall by their desk. Complete this basket with a fresh bouquet of fall flowers ($68, urbanstems.com) they can put in a vase on their nightstand.
6. The "Best Sisters Forever" Basket
They're not just your sorority sisters — they're your best friends forever. Put together a basket full of gratitude for your BFFs that has a friendship bracelet kit ($21), a picture frame ($26, anthropologie.com) you can fill with your fave selfie together, and a custom lipstick ($30, findingferdinand.com) named after an inside joke. You can also include a sweet handwritten note in a BFF card ($4, etsy.com).