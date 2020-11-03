Friendsgiving is a time to stop, reflect, and show how thankful you are to be surrounded by such special humans in your life. Of course, your sorority sisters are high up on that list. One way to make sure they know how much you care is by surprising them with any of these Friendsgiving basket ideas for sorority sisters and starting a new tradition.

Think of each one of these baskets as a cornucopia of goodies you know your sisters will enjoy, and the fun for you is getting as specific as you can to each one of their interests. Once you start this trend, your sisters will continue to give to one another. Everyone will get a sweet surprise throughout the Friendsgiving season.

If you have a sorority sis who's your fave study buddy, gift them a class-y basket that'll come in handy for hitting the books. Fill it with their fave seasonal coffee and a new mug. To go along with Friendsgiving itself, create a basket with pumpkin candles and turkey-themed DIY projects. However, you can never go wrong with a cozy basket that's filled with products to help your sister kick back and relax at home.

You know your sisters better than anyone else, so choosing any of these six Friendsgiving basket ideas will be easy. Just like going for that second slice of pie, baskets can be a fun tradition to start and continue even after graduation. Whether you drop them off or send them in the mail, they're sure to put a smile on your sisters' faces this season.

