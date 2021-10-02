18 Fall Playlists That Totally Deliver Autumn Vibes

Cozy season would be nothing without sweaters, PSLs, and fall festivities, but there’s something else you might want to add to your list. The perfect tunes can really set the mood, and whether you’re heading to a pumpkin patch, decorating your space with some fall decor, or going about your day-to-day, you’ll want to listen to jams that reflect the season. If you’re unsure which music to hit play on, these 18 fall song playlists will bring the autumn vibes.

If you’re a Spotify user, you know that the music streaming service offers incredible playlists curated by the brand. Although you probably enjoy making your own playlist from time to time, it’s a lot easier to find one that’s been expertly made and tap play. There are plenty of options on the platform that deliver seasonal vibes, and no matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for everyone.

You can celebrate the season with these fall song playlists from indie vibes like Bon Iver and Tame Impala to major pop stars like Taylor Swift and Halsey.

Pure Fall Playlists

You can tell these songs will get you in the fall mood because the season is right there in the name:

1. Autumn Piano

For those times you want some really low-key background music, this Autumn Piano playlist will be music to your ears.

2. Autumn Acoustic

This fall song playlist includes thoughtful, haunting acoustics from artists like Aisha Badru, Lorkin O’Reilly, and more.

3. Autumn Leaves

Relaxation Queen / 500px/500px/Getty Images

The Autumn Leaves playlist features indie champions like Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver, Young The Giant, and Daughter. Spotify’s description says it brings “harmonious, comforting” vibes, so this is one to cozy up with.

4. Sweater Weather Instrumentals

Dive into this fall song playlist when you want soothing tunes with no vocals. It promises acoustic instrumentals from the likes of Colin Reid, Carol Maddox, Olma, and more.

5. Cozy Acoustic Morning

Dmitry Ageev / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

This morning-inspired fall song playlist is full of instrumental guitar to ease you into your day.

6. Jazz For Autumn

If you enjoy some jazzy tunes, this autumn playlist from Spotify will deliver, bringing you moody vibes from Ben Webster, Richard Baratta, and more.

7. Autumn Lounge

Perfect for darker days, this Autumn Lounge playlist features deep indie vibes with retro and modern electronics from artists like Deep Divers and Estelle Blanca.

8. Pumpkin Spice

The pumpkin spice playlist from Spotify promises to be as cozy as your go-to PSL.

Fall Vibes Playlists

If you exhaust your specific fall playlists, you can move on to these songs with definite fall vibes, even if it’s not specifically in the name:

9. Office Stereo Playlist

Although this playlist is for the office, it’s full of low-key tunes from indie and pop artists like Bon Iver (bring those folklore-style vibes), Lorde, Tame Impala, and other lesser-known gems. Full of dreamy electronic and acoustic sounds, you’ll want to keep it on repeat this fall.

10. Soft Pop Hits

This Soft Pop Hits playlist from Spotify feature low-key bops from artists like Sam Smith, Mac Miller, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Halsey, and Selena Gomez. You’ll get a dose of your faves but still feel gentle autumn vibes instead of hot girl summer.

11. Indie Pop

The Indie Pop song playlist on Spotify is full of dreamy vocals and indie longing that’ll have you feeling those autumn vibes ~fast~. The playlist includes artists like Phoebe Bridgers, The Wombats, Leon Bridges, Bad Suns, Halsey, London Grammar, and The 1975.

12. Acoustic Hits

If there’s a type of music people might associate with the calm, gorgeous color of fall, it’s acoustic jams. The Acoustic Hits playlist features famous and indie artists like Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Passenger, Iron & Wine (you might recognize them from the Twilight soundtrack), Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Jack Johnson, and Harry Styles.

13. Sad Bops

Shutterstock

If you’re into singing along to sad songs, this playlist has you covered. With tunes like Taylor Swift’s “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” and Dua Lipa’s “No Goodbyes,” there’s no shortage of hits and indies on the list.

14. All A Cappella

This playlist features fun tunes A Cappella style, which means you’ll enjoy vocals-only songs. Included on the list? Throwback pop bops from the cast of Glee, “Cups” from Pitch Perfect, and fun tunes from A Cappella group Pentatonix.

15. Mellow Bars

Get some chill hip-hop vibes this fall with the Mellow Bars playlist. Experience low-key faves from Drake, Kid Cudi, and more.

16. Aesthetic

This aesthetic playlist is perfect for fall. Featuring dream pop, indie pop, and curated acoustics, you’ll discover artists like Laufey, Sofia Mills, Joji, Liana Flores, and more.

17. Your Favorite Coffeehouse

Shutterstock

Bring the PSL vibes to your day with this fall song playlist full of coffeehouse tunes. It’s packed with low-key listens from indie artists like The Paper Kites, Mipso, Aisha Badru, Kina Grannis, and The Lumineers.

18. Lush Lofi

If you’re looking for some instrumental beats, this Lush Lofi playlist will bring all the vibes. Perfect for when you want to add some fall chill vibes to your study or work sessions, you can discover music artists like Dondie, Slow Fidelity, and Poetics.

There are plenty of other playlists that will fit your autumn vibes, so if you’re looking for alternatives after you’ve heard these a few times, dive into Spotify’s playlists section to search for your perfect fit.