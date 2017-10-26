32 Fall Formal Captions That Are Just As ‘Gram-Worthy As Your Outfit

Fall is a pretty magical time of the year. It's when it begins to get cooler outside, the leaves change colors, and it's the start of a brand new school year. That means your school or your sorority's fall formal is coming up. Whether you're going with a date or with your No. 1 squad, you want your formal to be a night to remember. You'll have a stunning dress and fabulously glam hair, so don't forget to take all of the pictures you want. So, what fall sorority formal captions should you use for Instagram? Decisions, decisions.

You already have to take care of the dress, the hair, the makeup, the ride to the formal, and arranging getting pictures done. It's a lot, so let us take care of the semi-formal captions for your Instagrams and TikToks. Here are 32 fabulous college formal captions that you can use for any picture you may take on the big night with your date, your sorority sisters, on the dance floor, or at the afterparty.

Having these fall sorority formal captions ready for you to use takes away all the pressure of instantly posting that amazing picture to social media. As for the rest of the night, you can focus on asking your crush to dance or just having an epic time dancing the night away with your besties. It's autumn, so totally let yourself *fall* into some fabulous fall formal fun, and it's impossible to take too many pics.

For The Prime Squad Snap You Capture Before Semi-Formal

#SquashGoals"

"When worse comes to worst, squad comes first."

"Friends who slay together, stay together."

"Good times and amazing friends make the best memories."

"I only roll with goddesses."

“There’s nothing ‘semi’ about my love for my squad.”

For Your Dancing The Night Away Action Shot

"There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them." — Vicki Baum

"When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor — it's to enjoy each step along the way." — Wayne Dyer

"When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you." — Paulo Coelho

"Fall in love with moments."

"Oh my gourd, I love fall."

“There's only two types of people in the world: the ones that entertain, and the ones that observe.” — Britney Spears, “Circus”

For The Romantic Or Funny Pic Of You And Your Bae

"You are the pumpkin spice to my fall."

"I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

"I think I'm falling for you." — Colbie Caillat, “Fallin’ For You”

"Can I keep you?" — Casper

"I beleaf I am falling for you."

"Even the leaves fall for you."

For Your Stunning Selfies In Your Formal Dress

"Here's to chasing your dreams in your favorite dress."

"Being happy never goes out of style."

"Fall so hard, motherpumpkins wanna spice me."

"Too glam to give a damn."

"Bring on the night." — The Police, “Bring On The Night”

"People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

"OK, let's do this."

For Your Plandid Fall Pics

"And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

"Autumn — the year's last loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant

"Autumn came with wind and gold."

"Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place." — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well”

"Fall breeze and autumn leaves."

"Oh fall, it's nice to see you again."