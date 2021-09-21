Who doesn’t love a good excuse to get dressed up and party with their friends? Being a part of Greek life on campus means you’ll be attending a few college formals during the fall and spring semesters. Along with picking out some cute ‘fits to wear for your big night, you’ll also want to have some sorority formal captions on hand to make documenting these special moments so much easier.

The fun doesn’t just start when you arrive on the dance floor. Attending a sorority formal is like preparing for homecoming or prom. Depending on the theme and dress code, you and your sisters may have a full day of pampering prepared as you get ready for the evening. That could mean stopping by the nail salon for a fresh manicure, helping each other with your hair and makeup, and then having a full-on photoshoot once you’re all dressed up. Each behind-the-scenes moment is a memory with your sorority sisters you’ll want to remember, so it’s key to have some sorority quotes on hand when you’re ready to post.

Perhaps you’ve put together a sorority formal photo dump that starts with you getting ready and ends with you dancing the night away with your besties, or maybe you’ve got a selection of group photos you took before the formal with your sisters that are ‘Gram-worthy. You’ve already got a lot on your mind between coordinating with your date and picking out the right shoes to wear all night, so here are 30 sorority formal quotes to make posting on Instagram or TikTok one less thing to think about.

Jose Luis Pelaez/Photodisc/Getty Images