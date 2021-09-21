35 Sorority Formal Captions For All The Glam Moments With Your Sisters
The party has arrived.
Who doesn’t love a good excuse to get dressed up and party with their friends? Being a part of Greek life on campus means you’ll be attending a few college formals during the fall and spring semesters. Along with picking out some cute ‘fits to wear for your big night, you’ll also want to have some sorority formal captions on hand to make documenting these special moments so much easier.
The fun doesn’t just start when you arrive on the dance floor. Attending a sorority formal is like preparing for homecoming or prom. Depending on the theme and dress code, you and your sisters may have a full day of pampering prepared as you get ready for the evening. That could mean stopping by the nail salon for a fresh manicure, helping each other with your hair and makeup, and then having a full-on photoshoot once you’re all dressed up. Each behind-the-scenes moment is a memory with your sorority sisters you’ll want to remember, so it’s key to have some sorority quotes on hand when you’re ready to post.
Perhaps you’ve put together a sorority formal photo dump that starts with you getting ready and ends with you dancing the night away with your besties, or maybe you’ve got a selection of group photos you took before the formal with your sisters that are ‘Gram-worthy. You’ve already got a lot on your mind between coordinating with your date and picking out the right shoes to wear all night, so here are 30 sorority formal quotes to make posting on Instagram or TikTok one less thing to think about.
- “Hey, look at us!” — Paul Rudd, Hot Ones
- “Friends who slay together, stay together.”
- “Never miss a chance to dance.”
- “Making memories with my sisters is my favorite thing to do.”
- “With nights like these, who needs the days?”
- “I’ve got the best date here.”
- “I’ll always be your plus one.”
- “My sisters and I said yes to these dresses.”
- “Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?” — Cher
- “Put 'em together and what have you got, bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.” — Cinderella
- “Dancing in heels should count as a superpower.”
- “There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them.” — Vicki Baum, Ballerina
- “We are too glam to give a damn.”
- “Say you'll remember me standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe.” — Taylor Swift, “Wildest Dreams”
- “People will stare. Make it worth their while.” — Harry Winston
- “Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes. Shining just the way I like.” — Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- “Sisterhood is a very powerful thing.”
- “You Beta like my dress.”
- “Do you like my Nu dress?”
- “Taking in this Mu-ment with my sisters.”
- “If the whole world was watching, I'd still dance with you.” — Niall Horan, “This Town”
- “What a Beta-ful night.”
- “I’m like Cinderella, but with better sisters.”
- “If you need me, I’ll be on the dance floor.”
- “It wouldn’t be a party without my sisters.”
- “The whole place was dressed to the nines, and we were dancing like we're made of starlight.” — Taylor Swift, “Starlight”
- “Life is a party. Dress for it.” — Audrey Hepburn
- “Shoutout to my stunning sisters.”
- “I know looks aren’t everything, but I have them just in case.”
- “Your vibe attracts your tribe, and right now, our vibe is glamorous.”
- "A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless."
- “We definitely understood the assignment.”
- “Our vibe right now is just living life.”
- "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer
- "Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass