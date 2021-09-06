40 Sorority Captions For Pledge Family Photos And Sister Bonding
As soon as you get your bid on Bid Day and become a new member of your sorority, you’re considered a pledge. As a pledge, you’re not only joining a pledge class of new members but a pledge family as well. This is where the Big and Little (or pledge mom and pledge baby) titles come from. Your Big is like a real-life older sister who is there to mentor you and look out for you. You’ll want to document any special sister bonding time on Instagram, which is when having some sorority captions for pledge family pics will come in handy.
Depending on how large your sorority is, you may actually end up with a bigger pledge family that includes a Grand Big (or G-Big) as well as a G-G-Big. If your pledge class is big enough, you could also become a twin with a fellow Little and share your Big. No matter how big or small, though, you love your pledge family dearly. While they may not be the family you were born with, they’re the family you’ve chosen and as such, you plan to make some special memories together.
To make you feel extra welcome, your Big may even have some exciting things planned this semester that you’ll want to document on the ‘Gram with some pledge family captions. There’s also the pledge family photos you’ll be taking after the Big/Little reveal that you’ll need some sorority quotes for as well. For every matching tee selfie, laughing candid, or group family photo, use any of these 40 sorority captions specifically written for pledge family pics.
- “Home is wherever my pledge family is.”
- “This family is forever.”
- “From beginning to end, you’re my very best friend.”
- “Always my sisters, forever my friends.”
- “Sisterhood is a very powerful thing.”
- “We were mermaid to be sisters.”
- “You’re a big ray of sunshine.”
- “I’ll be there for you.” — The Rembrandts, “I’ll Be There For You”
- “Ohana means family.” — Lilo & Stitch
- “Sisters? Nah, we're best friends.”
- “A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends.”
- “We are family.” — Sister Sledge, “We Are Family”
- “My pledge family is so fetch.”
- “My family is Beta than the rest.”
- “I’m Omega fan of my pledge family.”
- “Sorori-tea time with my family.”
- “My Nu family.”
- “Sorry, I’m busy with Mu family.”
- “Your vibe attracts your tribe.”
- “Sister and friend means the same thing to me.”
- “A sister a day keeps the boredom away.”
- “In this family, we wear matching tees.”
- “A good friend knows all of your best stories, but a sister was there to witness them.”
- “When I have my pledge family, I know I have everything I need.”
- “I found my squad, and I love them hard.”
- “I love my pledge family berry much.”
- “Every Mu-ment with my pledge family is one I want to remember.”
- “Phi love my pledge family.”
- “What a Beta-ful family.”
- “This is peak sister bonding time.”
- “My modern family.”
- “It’s always gouda with my pledge fam.”
- “These are my sistars!”
- “Nothing is little about my love for you.”
- “Love you a latte.”
- “You would rush into this family too.”
- “On Wednesdays, we wear our Big/Little tees.”
- “Every family has a story. Welcome to ours.”
- “I didn’t just find my people. I found my family.”
- “Thanks for being my non-biological sister.”