As soon as you get your bid on Bid Day and become a new member of your sorority, you’re considered a pledge. As a pledge, you’re not only joining a pledge class of new members but a pledge family as well. This is where the Big and Little (or pledge mom and pledge baby) titles come from. Your Big is like a real-life older sister who is there to mentor you and look out for you. You’ll want to document any special sister bonding time on Instagram, which is when having some sorority captions for pledge family pics will come in handy.

Depending on how large your sorority is, you may actually end up with a bigger pledge family that includes a Grand Big (or G-Big) as well as a G-G-Big. If your pledge class is big enough, you could also become a twin with a fellow Little and share your Big. No matter how big or small, though, you love your pledge family dearly. While they may not be the family you were born with, they’re the family you’ve chosen and as such, you plan to make some special memories together.

To make you feel extra welcome, your Big may even have some exciting things planned this semester that you’ll want to document on the ‘Gram with some pledge family captions. There’s also the pledge family photos you’ll be taking after the Big/Little reveal that you’ll need some sorority quotes for as well. For every matching tee selfie, laughing candid, or group family photo, use any of these 40 sorority captions specifically written for pledge family pics.

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images