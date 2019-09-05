28 Cute Sorority Captions For Instagram & Hanging With Your Sisters On Campus

The summer going into my freshman year of college, I spent many hours daydreaming about what the first semester would be like. I knew I'd probably spend a lot of time exploring the campus, getting to know the extracurricular activities offered, and preparing for recruitment. Being part of Greek life was a major goal of mine, along with coming up with cute sorority captions for Instagram and hanging with my new sisters.

TBH, recruitment was a long process. For my university, it went on for two weekends and consisted of lots of conversations in very loud and crowded rooms. I remember wearing a blue dress and my favorite pair of heels and talking about how I played field hockey in high school and loved watching re-runs of Friends. I clicked with some of the girls, well, instantly. After lots of hours of learning about various philanthropies, trendy social events, sorority mottos, and mascots, I finally found my "home."

If you're headed out on recruitment soon, or even if you already went through the process, then you'll know that feeling is relieving and wonderful. For me, it was comforting to be part of something — an organization that would lead me to some of my very best friends. However, what I didn't know is that the experience would fill my camera roll and require lots of cute captions for Instagram.

That's why I'm here to give you a bunch for the glowing selfies you take with your new sisters on campus, and the cheesy and candid shots you snap in the cafeteria. Just do yourself a favor and save the ones you like most in a note on your phone, OK?

1. "Sister, sister."

2. "Go Greek. Find your people."

3. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

4. "On Wednesdays we wear our letters."

5. "Girls just want to have sisters."

6. "Just a couple of girls with big goals."

7. "Empower the women around you."

8. "You're one in a watermelon."

9. "Make your sisters proud."

10. "Hanging on campus with your sisters is always a good idea."

11. "You're the avocado to my toast."

12. "It's way better doing things together."

13. "Sister time is good for the soul."

14. "Thanks for being my non-biological sister."

15. "Life is better with sisters and some good food."

16. "I've got sunshine, my sisters, and good feelings."

17. "It's all fun and games when you're with your little."

18. "Doing this sweet thing called recruitment."

19. "Messy buns and getting stuff done."

20. "*Loves being with her sisters.*"

21. "It's a forever kind of thing."

22. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

23. "This sisterhood looks so good on you."

24. "A new semester calls for new pics with my sisters."

25. "My people."

26. "We're too rad for you."

27. "You glow girl."

28. "But first, let's join a sorority."

Did you find a bunch of captions for cute pics with your sorority sisters that you like? If so, then you're ready for semi-formal and the casual hangs you're going to have in the library with your gal pals. You're prepped for when you're posing with your sisterhood's wooden letters or running a 5K for an amazing cause.

Personally, I'd keep a few tucked away for special occasions you've been dreaming about, like when you meet your little for the first time or graduate from college. Those are the times you should remember that this bond isn't just for four years — it's for forever.