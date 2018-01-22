5 Valentine's Day Workout Ideas That Are All About Loving Yourself

Feb. 14 is quickly approaching, my friends, and if you don't have any Valentine's Day plans yet, it's time to start brainstorming. Whether you have an SO or not, it's important to remember that this day is an amazing opportunity to shower yourself with all the adoration and self-care, and that might include moving your body in a way that makes you feel absolutely amazing. If you're planning on getting your sweat on amidst all the romance in the air, rounding up some Valentine's Day workout ideas to celebrate your kickass body will remind you to love yourself on V-Day, and every day.

When it comes to working out, it can be easy to get caught up in a mindless and monotonous exercise routine based on what you feel like you "should" be doing. On the other hand, mind-body exercises are designed to challenge your physical limits and feed your soul, so that you can nourish your entire being from head to toe.

This Valentine's Day, treat yourself to one of these five mind-body workouts that will leave you feeling like the goddess that you truly are. Because remember, the most magical and valuable relationship you'll ever be in is the one you have with yourself.

1 A Yoga Flow Focused On Self-Love Giphy Whether you're rolling out your mat in the comfort of your own room or hitting up your local studio for a class with your favorite instructor, a soothing and strengthening yoga flow can truly do no wrong when it comes to giving your body all the TLC. The link between deep breathing and fluid movements during an incredible yoga sesh will leave your mind feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, and your body lengthened and more powerful than ever. If you're looking for some inspiration while you're on your mat, try incorporating some asanas for happiness in your practice, or sprinkle in the pose that best fits your zodiac sign for some major creativity.

2 A Sweaty And Challenging Kickboxing Class Giphy If you're looking for something a bit more intense this Valentine's Day, signing up for a kickboxing class will be right up your alley. This hardcore workout boosts your overall confidence by flooding your body with feel-good hormones, and it really allows you to tap into a strong, powerful side of yourself that you might not normally connect with. If you've never tried kickboxing before, V-Day is the perfect time to get out of your comfort zone and treat your body to a fun, new challenge. Plus, if you have anything stressful going on in your life, hitting up a challenging class like this will let you leave all of your anger and anxiety at the door.

3 A Peaceful, Yet Powerful Pilates Session Giphy Pilates is yet another mind-body exercise that can easily leave you feeling like a million bucks by the time you're done moving. TBH, it might not look like you're doing much because of all of the micro-movements that pilates tends to focus on, but you'll be sweating before you know it and benefiting your mental health in the process. Pilates increases your creativity, reduces stress, sharpens your overall thinking, and squashes any negative emotions that are trying to creep into your brain. It's the perfect way to show yourself how much you love you this Valentine's Day, girlfriend.

4 A Meditative Walk Outside Giphy Honestly, going for a nice stroll outside is so underrated, so if the weather's behaving come Feb. 14, you might want to lace up your sneakers and get outside. Similar to pilates, a leisurely walk might not seem like it really accomplishes much, but in fact, something as simple as walking can significantly improve your self-esteem, promote genuine happiness, and boost your overall mood. This Valentine's Day, try turning your afternoon walk into a meditation by ditching your phone and taking a moment to breathe in your surroundings, with a mindful appreciation for nothing but the present moment. Or, if you want some company, consider bringing along a friend, or your SO if you have one, and engage in some quality, meaningful conversation so that you can spread the good vibes and really bathe in all the love that's surrounding you.