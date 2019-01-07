5 Things You'll Notice If Your Partner Wants To Move In & Is Ready To Start Planning

As the commitment level of a relationship continues to grow, at some point, either you or your partner might start entertaining the idea of living under the same roof. The things you’ll notice if your partner wants to move in together can range from pretty obvious to much more subtle. So, being aware of the signs that they're ready to share an address with you is probably a good idea.

I spoke with NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter to find out some of the ways your SO could be signaling they're ready to move forward. According to Winter, if you think your partner could potentially broach the topic soon, the most important thing is to consider your own feelings about possibly cohabiting in the future.

"Firstly, figure out how you feel about the situation," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Just because they want to live with you doesn't mean you want to live with them. Are you ready to take the step in your relationship?"

If the answer is yes, then great! But if you find that you're actually not ready, Winter recommends being honest and direct. "If you care for your partner and see yourself with them in the future (but not now), let them know," she recommends. "This is important information. You don't want bad timing to be interpreted as a lack of interest." Either way, here's how you'll know they've got cohabitating on the brain.

1 They've started dropping hints. Giphy If your bae is dropping hints by saying things like "Wouldn't it be wonderful if we didn't have to go back and forth to each other's apartments?" or "It's so comfortable here, wish I didn't have to leave," Winter says this type of language probably means they're ready to share a living space in the near future.

2 They make an effort to spend as many nights together as possible. Giphy It's totally normal for the time you spend with a partner to gradually increase as things become more serious. So, if you notice they're eager to spend as many nights together as they can, over time, this may signal that they're ready to play house. "Little by little you'll become aware that they're taking any opportunity to stay with you, or have you stay with them," agrees Winter.

3 They start buying you things for your apartment. Giphy "Purchasing items for your apartment means that they see themselves there, and with you," explains Winter. Having a partner who wants to make your living space as comfy as possible is probably also doing it to show you they've got a thoughtful streak, and that's definitely a good thing.

4 They start a conversation about moving in together. Giphy According to Winter, "If they tell you directly that they're ready to go to the next level of your relationship," this is a pretty straightforward attempt to discuss living together in the future. "Your partner will express the fact that it feels right to be together and feels uncomfortable separating," added Winter.