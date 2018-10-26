Every relationship has its ups and downs. No matter how long you've been with your partner, it can seem like you're always learning something new about them. And if you and your partner end up moving in together, trust that there will be even more you learn about them every single day. Seriously, these tweets about living together are completely relatable for anyone who's been there. And if you don't currently live with your special someone, but are considering it or planning on it, then these tweets might just prepare you for what's to come.

There are a lot of perks that come with living with your significant other. You get plenty of cuddles, sex, and quality time together. But on the other hand, you also have to learn how to navigate all that time spent together. It can be a lot to deal with, and it's not as if moving in together will automatically make your relationship perfect. Even though it's a big milestone, it can be scary.

But fear not, because these tweets are here to make you laugh, cry, and want to go give your partner a big hug as soon as possible. Living together is an adventure — one that's filled with plenty of learning experiences along the way. And if you manage to live together in harmony, your love will grow even more than you'd expect.

1 First Of All, The Lovey-Dover Part Doesn’t Last Forever Honestly, sleeping schedules are one of the roughest parts about living together. If one of you gets up early while the other one stays up until 2 a.m. playing Fortnite, it can be hard to deal with at first. But, just remember that you care for this person, and want a future with them. Living together is a great way to learn how to coexist, and it isn't always pretty, but eventually, you'll find your stride.

2 Sometimes, It Feels Good To Be A Little Dramatic OK, so you shouldn't always pretend to storm out or even move out every time you get into a fight, but it's understandable. After all, when you live together you spend a lot of time together, so you get frustrated. Again, just remember to try and stay calm, and work through it. You'll end up closer than ever if you do.

3 This Is Also An Important Reminder Life gets busy, I get it. Between work, social committments, going to the gym, and everything else, it can be hard to remember to let your partner know you're there for them. However, it's so crucial that you do. Don't let yourself fall into the habit of rushing off to work every morning without telling your partner goodbye. Take time to nurture your relationship, no matter how long you've been together.

4 But Also, There’s No Shame In This First of all, if anyone shames you for moving too fast, then just ignore them. Everyone moves at their own pace. Personally speaking, my boyfriend and I moved in after a few months and are currently engaged. There's no specific timeline for moving in together, but there are a lot of factors that go into that decision. If money was one of those factors, that's OK! But don't let it be the only factor.

5 Ugh, This Is The Worst When you first move in together, there will probably be a whole lot of sex, cuddling, and sweet talk. That's great, but it doesn't usually last forever. The honeymoon phase does pass, so don't overthink it! Being comfortable isn't always a bad thing.

6 Grocery Shopping Is The Best Living with your partner has a lot of upsides, but IMO, grocery shopping is the best one. Now, you have a best friend to meal plan with! Someone to split the cost of cheese with! It's great, and once it becomes part of your everyday life, you'll love grocery shopping even more.

7 But Actually, Why Are Men? Actually, though, every apartment needs natural light and Natty Light.

8 Again. Why Are Men?! A real couch or something might also be nice.

9 But They Can Be Cute, Too When you move in with your partner and they actually care about how the place looks and take time to make it special, it makes moving in together even better.