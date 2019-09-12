Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

MiLiam stans, I know the wound is still fresh, but there's just so much to talk about regarding Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's breakup. After 10 years of off-and-on dating, two engagements, and a surprise wedding, Cyrus and Hemsworth have officially split up. I can only imagine how hard it is for the two them. But, there are also these people Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have in common who are going to have it pretty rough during this highly-publicized divorce as well.

1 & 2. Kaitlynn Carter & Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner are high up on the It's Complicated blacklist between Cyrus and Hemsworth. That's because this former couple, who split on on Aug. 2, were super close friends with Cyrus and Hemsworth, according to Jenner's co-star Ashley Wahler of MTV The Hills: New Beginnings.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” she said to Access Hollywood on Aug. 15. “So I know they’ve been friends for a long time. Well, they’ve been friends for a really long time.” Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Carter's teams for comment on Wahler's claim, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, when we consider the fact that Cyrus and Hemsworth officially announced their split on Aug. 10 and then Cyrus was snapped seemingly kissing Carter in Italy on Aug. 11, it seems like the two ladies moved on with their own new relationship pretty darn fast.

Jenner seemed a little salty about Cyrus and Carter's relationship at first when he joked about the alleged-kiss drama on Instagram, commenting, "Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon," on his photo of a sunset.

Later, in a now-deleted post, Jenner shared how much he still cares about Carter, wishing her the best. "I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her," he wrote. "She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Hemsworth has yet to comment publicly on Cyrus and Carter's apparent relationship.

While everything seems pretty cordial online, any in-person run-ins might be a little awko-taco considering Cyrus and Carter's budding relationship seems to be moving at lightning speed. They've been spotted at numerous events together, like the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, and have reportedly moved in together. I guess when you know, you know.

3. Billy Ray Cyrus

Dads are sometimes sticklers about shunning their daughters' exes. For Billy Ray Cyrus, however, this split has got to be pretty hard. Billy Ray has openly expressed how much he adores Hemsworth.

Speaking with People in July 2017, Billy Ray said, "I love Liam, so much. I was doing a show, down in Nashville and Miley had been all over the world, she’d been going nonstop. Her and Liam surprised me at my show. She said, Liam said, ‘Hey, let’s go on down and surprise your dad, come on, let’s go’. And I told him, I said, ‘Man, that’s the coolest. From now henceforth till ever, you don’t ever have to get me a birthday, no Christmas present.’ He’s paid in full.”

PeopleTV on YouTube

According to HelloGiggles, Liam spent two weeks on tour with Billy Ray in June 2017. “He drove my truck to Atlanta, he drove my truck through cornfields, swamps — he had the best time,” Billy Ray told Australian talk show The Morning Show.

Oh dear... sending my condolences to Billy Ray who might be grieving MiLiam more than the rest of us.

4. Chris Hemsworth

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since the split, Hemsworth has reportedly spent much of his time hanging with his older brother Chris Hemsworth in Australia. Chris, who you may know as Thor from just about all of Marvel's Avengers movies, has gotten to know Cyrus throughout her 10-year relationship with his younger brother.

In April 2019, Cyrus attended the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame alongside the Hemsworth family, so you know there's love. Chris has even spoken openly about his fondness for the "Wrecking Ball" singer in the past.

In 2018, Chris appeared on Sway In The Morning and shared a little about what it was like to have Cyrus as part of the family. “I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does,” Hemsworth said jokingly. “I’m insisting consistently, ‘When is the performance coming?’ But no, she’s a lot of fun.”

I can totally imagine Chris and Cyrus making wisecracks back and forth with one another before Miliam's split. Now, probably not so much...

5. Nicholas Sparks

Miley and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' romance novel of the same name. So, Sparks is kinda responsible for the initial "sparks" between Miley and Hemsworth.

In 2012, Hemsworth spoke with Details magazine about falling in love with Cyrus on set. "She makes me really happy," he said, via Us Weekly. "When you start, you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you're not human if you don't feel something." That turned into about 10 years of something.

When the pair wed in December 2018, Sparks sent them the sweetest regards on Twitter. "This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth."

Aww... Many fans tweeted the author "thank you" for bringing the two actors together. Now, I hope he doesn't feel any guilty feelings about the dramatic turn of events that is, admittedly, fit for a dramatic Sparks novel. One has to remember, he actually has nothing to do with how it all turned out.

It's truly sad to see Cyrus and Hemsworth go their separate ways. Ten years is a long time, which makes me think things might remain complicated for their respective family and friends for a very long time. Let's just hope, in the end, Cyrus and Hemsworth find the loving relationship they both deserve.