5 Mantras To Recite When You’re Getting Over Someone You Still Love

The truth is, your feelings for someone don’t necessarily end just because your relationship does. If you're living that reality RN, you know that it can make it exceedingly challenging to move on after a breakup. After all, how are you supposed to let go of someone who still holds such an important place in your heart? The answer could very well lie in saying some simple, self-empowering phrases. Recite these mantras when you're getting over someone you still love, and you may be able to develop a more positive mindset about your situation.

BTW, being in love with your ex is a pretty common conundrum — just refer to the top jams on Spotify right now or the most popular rom-coms. There's no reason to be ashamed of your lingering feelings. The way you feel is never “wrong,” it just is, and accepting those emotions and allowing them to run their course is the only way to move forward. Besides, the conditions of modern society don’t exactly make things easy. It can feel next to impossible to get over someone when you’re exposed to daily reminders of them on social media.

Regardless of who did the breaking up, how it went down, or why the split happened, trying to heal when your heart still belongs to your ex is a complicated journey that may involve a few emotional bumps in the road. But don’t underestimate the power of a solid mantra. These phrases, in particular, can enable you to foster some much-needed self-compassion, hope, and overall optimism about the future.

"If It's Meant To Be, It Will Be" Shutterstock If you're still hung up on your ex, you might still be hanging on to a glimmer of hope that things will work out. I'm not here to tell you that it will, or that it won't — only time will tell. But in the meantime, heed the message of Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's hit song and "just let it be." Yes, I realize this is a little easier said than done. But relinquishing some control over the situation can be so freeing. Repeating this mantra may help you do just that, by reinforcing the idea that your love story will play out just as intended, whether that means it fully burns out eventually, or gets reignited down the line.

"I Am Healing A Little Bit More Every Day" Ever heard the expression "time heals everything"? Nothing could be truer in regards to breakups. So, when you're trying to move forward but you're still in love with your ex, remind yourself that things will get better with each passing day, not necessarily in a linear way, but you may take a few steps forward, and one step back. This mantra may help you to be a little patient with yourself, too. Rather than being hard on yourself for not getting over your previous partner yet, you can focus on the fact that you're healing in your own time.

"I Loved Before, And I Will Love Again" Shutterstock When you still have feels for someone, it can be difficult to remember that your breakup does not spell the end of your love life, which is precisely why this particular mantra is an important one. Plus, keeping the faith in this regard may make it that much easier to let go of your last love. Your next relationship may happen in six months, or not for another five years, but either way, it's worth reminding yourself that there is more romance in store for you. And the more you say it, the more you'll start to believe it.

"I Am Letting Go Of The Past, So That I Can Make Room For My Future" Right now, it may not feel like you’re letting go of the past. After all, you’re still very much in your feelings for your ex. But as they say, fake it ‘till you make it. Repeating this mantra will slowly solidify the idea that you are releasing your last love so that your heart is open for the next one, and TBH, I can’t think of anything more freeing. So, when you find yourself ruminating over what you wish you had done differently, overanalyzing your final exchanges, or obsessing over what might have gone wrong, bust out this strengthening little phrase.