If You're Getting Over A Breakup, Recite These 16 Daily Affirmations
Sometimes the only thing you need when you're getting over a breakup is time and space. Other times, it's junk food and Lush products. And on occasion, it's daily affirmations. No matter how long you were dating your ex, the end of a relationship can be everything from painful to completely shocking. Of course, no matter what is happening in your love life, you are strong and smart and you will get through this. There is no one way to heal from lost love, but rest assured my dear, I am with you every step of the way.
Listening to empowering music and saying daily affirmations can be a great way to reconnect with yourself as you begin to heal from a breakup. Whether you find solace in journaling or getting mani-pedis or if you just need to watch sad movies in your jammies — you control how you get over your breakup and you are in charge every step of the way. Still, if you're looking for some good breakup songs and comforting relationship mantras — look no further.
Here are 16 daily affirmations, complete with coordinating tunes (all by amazing power women) to help you heal from heartache.
1. I Will Get Through This
I will get through this. This did not end me.
2. I Did Not Fail
This was not a failure. Love doesn't have winners or losers.
3. I Am Trying My Best
I did my best. I am trying my best. I am doing what I need to be doing.
4. My Pain Will Subside
Even though it feels endless now, one day my pain will subside and I will be kinder and fuller and better for it.
5. I Am Lovable
My pain is not going to ruin me or make me unable to love again.
6. I Will Find Love Again
Just because this one relationship didn't work out this time doesn't mean that I won't find love again.
7. It's OK To Be Single
It's OK to be single. I took care of myself long before this relationship started, and I am able to take care of myself now.
8. I Am Going To Be OK
Maybe the universe has a bigger plan for me, or maybe it doesn't. But, I am going to be OK, no matter what.
9. But It's OK To Be Upset
It's OK to not be OK. It's OK to take the time and space I need to heal.
10. I Can Think About My Ex
It's OK to think about my ex, to question what happened, and to replay every detail in my head. But eventually, I will move on.
11. I Have A Support System
I have so many friends and family members that love me and care about me. I am connected to so many people around me, and they don't mind taking care of me right now.
12. I'm Not A Burden
I am not a burden and it's not selfish for me to nourish myself in whatever way I need.
13. I Am Strong
To love is to risk heartache, and I loved fully. I am so strong and so brave.
14. I Can Be Myself
All of me is good and lovable. I can be all of myself at all times.
15. I Will Take It One Day At A Time
I am living for the moment and in the moment and I will take it as slowly as I need to.
16. I Will Laugh And Smile Again
My life was full of love and happiness before and it will be again soon. I will laugh and smile soon.
Getting over heartbreak is one of the most difficult things, ever. No matter how long you dated or how recently things ended, recovering from a breakup can be a long process. Yet, by loving yourself and reminding yourself how amazing you are every day, you'll start to heal in no time — on your own time.