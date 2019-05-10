Sometimes the only thing you need when you're getting over a breakup is time and space. Other times, it's junk food and Lush products. And on occasion, it's daily affirmations. No matter how long you were dating your ex, the end of a relationship can be everything from painful to completely shocking. Of course, no matter what is happening in your love life, you are strong and smart and you will get through this. There is no one way to heal from lost love, but rest assured my dear, I am with you every step of the way.

Listening to empowering music and saying daily affirmations can be a great way to reconnect with yourself as you begin to heal from a breakup. Whether you find solace in journaling or getting mani-pedis or if you just need to watch sad movies in your jammies — you control how you get over your breakup and you are in charge every step of the way. Still, if you're looking for some good breakup songs and comforting relationship mantras — look no further.

Here are 16 daily affirmations, complete with coordinating tunes (all by amazing power women) to help you heal from heartache.

1. I Will Get Through This NBedingfieldVEVO on YouTube I will get through this. This did not end me.

2. I Did Not Fail Adele - Topic on YouTube This was not a failure. Love doesn't have winners or losers.

3. I Am Trying My Best The Paradox King on YouTube I did my best. I am trying my best. I am doing what I need to be doing.

4. My Pain Will Subside Circumpunk on YouTube Even though it feels endless now, one day my pain will subside and I will be kinder and fuller and better for it.

5. I Am Lovable Fleetwood Mac on YouTube My pain is not going to ruin me or make me unable to love again.

6. I Will Find Love Again WFUV Public Radio on YouTube Just because this one relationship didn't work out this time doesn't mean that I won't find love again.

7. It's OK To Be Single BlueSkyBrain on YouTube It's OK to be single. I took care of myself long before this relationship started, and I am able to take care of myself now.

8. I Am Going To Be OK tifferonee22 on YouTube Maybe the universe has a bigger plan for me, or maybe it doesn't. But, I am going to be OK, no matter what.

9. But It's OK To Be Upset Alanis Morissette on YouTube It's OK to not be OK. It's OK to take the time and space I need to heal.

10. I Can Think About My Ex CBMC BAND on YouTube It's OK to think about my ex, to question what happened, and to replay every detail in my head. But eventually, I will move on.

11. I Have A Support System Liz Phair - Topic on YouTube I have so many friends and family members that love me and care about me. I am connected to so many people around me, and they don't mind taking care of me right now.

12. I'm Not A Burden BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube I am not a burden and it's not selfish for me to nourish myself in whatever way I need.

13. I Am Strong The Paradox King on YouTube To love is to risk heartache, and I loved fully. I am so strong and so brave.

14. I Can Be Myself TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube All of me is good and lovable. I can be all of myself at all times.

15. I Will Take It One Day At A Time RihannaForVEVO on YouTube I am living for the moment and in the moment and I will take it as slowly as I need to.