The Best Breakup Advice For Your Early 20s, According To 8 Women
Sometimes, a fun night out ends in eating Thai food in an Uber, creeping on your new crush with a friend, then delicately washing your face before blissfully falling asleep in the bed you made that morning. And sometimes, they can end with your feet getting cut up in blisters and waking up with your lashes stuck together. Romantic relationships — like fun nights out — can end nicely or painfully. Good, bad, or ugly, this best breakup advice for your early 20s may be all you need to hear to heal your heartache.
After a breakup, everything can seem hard. Whether you're knee-deep in tissues and ice cream, holding the pieces of your broken heart or getting over your ex by getting under someone new, sometimes the only thing you need after a breakup is some loving advice. Hearing from resilient women who have had their heart broken and have learned to love again can be a tender and special way to start to heal after a major breakup.
I spoke to eight women about the best breakup advice they had for dating in your early 20s, and what they said is so real.
1. Life Is Long
You’re young and this is far from the end. That may seem every sadder or scarier right now, but chances are you're going to have many more breakups and many more heartaches. You've got a long way to go.
— Jenn, 26
2. There's No One Way
Well, I don’t really think there is a right way to do it. Of course, try and be respectful of the other person but if you have to get out of a relationship, don’t feel bad about communicating that in a way that makes it easier for you.
— Myka, 25
3. Breakup Sex Doesn't Have To Be Weird
Breakup sex is great and isn’t weird at all. Like, you break up and there are lots of emotions. You have sex as an outlet, so it’s almost always great because you both know it is, or could be, the last time.
— Rachel, 28
4. Don't Feel Bad
Don’t feel bad about breaking up with someone. You’re already being nicer than you have to be.
— Poppie, 27
5. No Shame
It happens. Breakups happen, heart break happens. So be ready. Slash no shame in emotional eating under your weighted blanket while watching Dirty Dancing.
— Gem, 37
6. Rely On Your Friends
Let you friends be there for you, rely on them, let them buy you dinner or a drink. Over-talk about it if you need to. Your friends love you and are there for you and one day you'll be there for them in the same way. Have your emotional support friend group. You won't regret it.
— Billie, 29
7. You'll Learn About Yourself
Breakups hurt, some hurt more than others. So use this time to heal and build yourself back up. If you really listen to yourself during this reflection time, you will learn more about yourself and figure out what it is you want in your next relationship.
— Kara, 26
8. Look Ahead
I don't like that idea that 'If someone really loves you, they wouldn't hurt you' because I think going through a painful separating is enough, and you don't need to be worrying about if your ex 'really loved you' or not. You know what you had, you know what you felt, you know what the relationship meant to you. Overthinking about what your ex was thinking or feeling or why they did what they did isn't always helpful and can end if you blaming yourself. Don't take the breakup as a time to super look over the relationship, take it to think about what you want in the future.
— KT, 26
From watching old movies to taking time with friends, getting over a breakup can take on many forms. Reaching out to those around you can help you feel super supported and loved as you move on. Breakups can be awful, but they certainly won't break you.