Sometimes, a fun night out ends in eating Thai food in an Uber, creeping on your new crush with a friend, then delicately washing your face before blissfully falling asleep in the bed you made that morning. And sometimes, they can end with your feet getting cut up in blisters and waking up with your lashes stuck together. Romantic relationships — like fun nights out — can end nicely or painfully. Good, bad, or ugly, this best breakup advice for your early 20s may be all you need to hear to heal your heartache.

After a breakup, everything can seem hard. Whether you're knee-deep in tissues and ice cream, holding the pieces of your broken heart or getting over your ex by getting under someone new, sometimes the only thing you need after a breakup is some loving advice. Hearing from resilient women who have had their heart broken and have learned to love again can be a tender and special way to start to heal after a major breakup.

I spoke to eight women about the best breakup advice they had for dating in your early 20s, and what they said is so real.

1. Life Is Long Giphy You’re young and this is far from the end. That may seem every sadder or scarier right now, but chances are you're going to have many more breakups and many more heartaches. You've got a long way to go. — Jenn, 26

2. There's No One Way Giphy Well, I don’t really think there is a right way to do it. Of course, try and be respectful of the other person but if you have to get out of a relationship, don’t feel bad about communicating that in a way that makes it easier for you. — Myka, 25

3. Breakup Sex Doesn't Have To Be Weird Giphy Breakup sex is great and isn’t weird at all. Like, you break up and there are lots of emotions. You have sex as an outlet, so it’s almost always great because you both know it is, or could be, the last time. — Rachel, 28

4. Don't Feel Bad Giphy Don’t feel bad about breaking up with someone. You’re already being nicer than you have to be. — Poppie, 27

5. No Shame Giphy It happens. Breakups happen, heart break happens. So be ready. Slash no shame in emotional eating under your weighted blanket while watching Dirty Dancing. — Gem, 37

6. Rely On Your Friends Giphy Let you friends be there for you, rely on them, let them buy you dinner or a drink. Over-talk about it if you need to. Your friends love you and are there for you and one day you'll be there for them in the same way. Have your emotional support friend group. You won't regret it. — Billie, 29

7. You'll Learn About Yourself Giphy Breakups hurt, some hurt more than others. So use this time to heal and build yourself back up. If you really listen to yourself during this reflection time, you will learn more about yourself and figure out what it is you want in your next relationship. — Kara, 26