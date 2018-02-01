Sugar, spice, and everything nice. It's finally February and we're feeling oh-so-sweet. Maybe you have a special someone in your life and are getting excited to dress up for date night, or maybe you're just crushing super hard on your friend crew. Your best friend is truly the best valentine you'll ever find, and you know she's in it for forever and always. Sure, those candy conversation hearts can really sum up your feelings sometimes, but the best way to appreciate the ladies in our lives is to hit up one of these Galentine's Day dessert spots. Nothing says "I'm sweet on you" like a spoonful of sugar, am I right?

We love Valentine's Day, but if we're being totally honest, the day before really takes the cake. If you're unsure what I'm talking about, let me give you the scoop. On Feb. 13, we show our gal pals a little extra love during an unofficial calendar holiday created by the one and only, Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec. It's a brilliant idea, because we love our besties, and it gives us the perfect excuse to have brunch. Waffles, anyone?

But, you don't have to stop with the syrup or settle for discounted candy this Galentine's Day. Sure, these spots might seem a little mainstream, but we wouldn't want to send you anywhere that isn't totally tried and true. The five desserts to come will so be worth the wait, and we can't think of a sweeter way to spend your day with your soulmates.

1 Voodoo Doughnut In Portland, OR This place isn't a hole-in-the-wall, but there's definitely a lot of magic in its holes. Voodoo Doughtnut in Portland is home to over 50 kinds of unique doughnuts, including the classic glazed to one that is totally covered in Froot Loops. You can even request your own recipe from one of the doughnut artists (Creating something so yummy and sweet really is an art.) or try one of their vegan options. You'll for sure want to snap a picture with one of these cake creations for social media. Put two up to your eyes and pose with your person. You'll both find a valentine in a Voodoo doughnut.

2 Modern Pastry In Boston, MA Sitting in the North End of Boston is a perfect dessert spot for you and your besties on Galentine's Day. You've probably heard of Mike's Pastry, and you really can't go wrong either way. But, I would totally suggest going right across the street to Modern Pastry for a cannoli or two if you're craving something sweet. Nothing quite compares to the real deal that you had when you studied abroad, but if you have a major sweet tooth, this will come pretty close. A family-owned bakery with a trusted lineage in taste, this bakery is one of the best in the business.

3 Cookie DŌ In New York, NY We all wish it was socially acceptable to eat an entire roll of cookie dough on the reg, and sometimes we bake just so we can eat the leftover batter straight from the bowl. If this sounds familiar, then at DŌ in New York City, you and your gal pals will find your people. All of the flavors you crave can be mixed up and put in a little cup to enjoy. Add some ice cream, or top it off with some sprinkles. There are truly endless opportunities to treat 'yo self and your significant others this Galentine's Day.

4 Serendipity 3 In New York, NY It was pretty serendipitous finding such special friends like girls in your group, and dessert comes in all shapes and sizes. A cup of hot chocolate might sound most ideal on a snowy day, but you'll want to stop in for a sip at Serendipity 3 in New York City this Galentine's Day with your gal pals. Settled into the Upper East Side, this spot is most known for its frozen hot chocolate and nostalgic decor. If your sweet tooth isn't totally kicking, you can try one of their sandwiches straight from the kitchen on the side. You'll want to skip the whipped cream and marshmallows and head straight for everything else in the mug.