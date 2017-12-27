26 'Friends' Quotes For Instagram Pics With Your Besties

The peanut butter to your jelly. The ketchup to your mustard. The Monica to your Rachel. The Joey to your Chandler. Yeah, you and your bestie are pretty much picture perfect -- and you don't mind letting the whole world know! You go to her for relationship advice, a shoulder to cry on, and when you need to edit a picture but just don't have the right apps. She's what some television shows would call "your person." But when it comes to you, your BFF, and the rest of your friend crew, there's only one show that's worth quoting. From pick-me-up posts to the perfect quotes for pizza lovers, we rounded up our best Friends quotes for Instagram that were made for your BFF pictures.

Friendsgiving, Galentine's Day, and even the occasional end-of-summer Labor Day beach bash are the perfect opportunities to post a pic with your bestie. Unlike some of the more traditional holidays, those days are solely dedicated to the family that we choose.

Sometimes, those days come with built-in caption possibilities. Galentine's Day, for example, is the perfect time to quote Leslie Knope, or even drop an old-school Taylor Swift lyric. Nothing says "I love my gal pals" quite like expressing that friends come second to waffles and work, or scream-singing "You Belong With Me."

So, for the days when you just want to show your bestie some lovin', our favorite television friends are here to help. Joey and Chandler hugging it out episode after episode, or Monica and Rachel crying over not living together anymore will never stop being oh-so-relatable. I mean, come on, it was the end of an era!

I'm sure you've already picked out about a dozen photos (Thank goodness for that "select multiple" feature, huh?) But, before you post about your partner-in-crime, pick out a Friends quote to really top it off.

NBC/Netflix

For The Food Lovers:

1. "Pizza! We like pizza!" -- Joey

2. "You hung up on the pizza place? I don't hang up on your friends." -- Joey

3. "What's wrong buddy?" "Somebody at work ate my sandwich." -- Joey and Ross

4. "I'm glad we're having a rehearsal dinner. I rarely practice my meals before I eat." -- Chandler

For The Pick-Me-Up Posts:

5. "You can't just give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?" -- Joey

6. "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" -- Chandler

7. "I could so easily freak out right now." -- Rachel

8. "Okay, in case of an emergency call." "You." -- Monica and Rachel

9. "You're not alone. We don't know where we're going! You just gotta figure at some point it's all gonna come together." -- Monica

10. "I don't even have a pla-." -- Phoebe

NBC/Netflix

For The Love-Hate Relationships:

11. "Do something!" "I am. I'm ignoring you." -- Joey and Chandler

12. "Wow, we really are bitches." -- Rachel

13. "And remember, If I’m harsh with you, it’s only because you’re doing it wrong." -- Monica

14. "I'm so happy, and not at all jealous!" -- Rachel

15. "If we were in prison, you guys would be, like, my b*tches." -- Phoebe

16. "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it!" -- Monica

For The Besties You're Basically In Love With:

17. "She's your lobster." -- Phoebe

18. "How you doin'?" -- Joey

19. "That's right I stepped up! If I had to I'd pee on any one of you!" -- Joey

20. "I'll write you everyday: 15 Yemen Road, Yemen." -- Janice

21. "Boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go, but this is for life." -- Phoebe

22. "I mean it's the end of an era!" -- Rachel

NBC/Netflix

For the girl power duos:

23. "No uterus, no opinion." -- Rachel

24. "Oh that's okay. Girls tend not to like me." -- Rachel

25. "Ah, salmon skin roll." -- Rachel

26. "What's wrong with her?" "She's not Rachel." -- Chandler and Ross

We'll always be there for you -- with Instagram captions, that is.