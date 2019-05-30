If I had to take a wild guess, I'd say that some of your biggest fears might include sharks, spiders, or speaking in front of large crowds. You may not be a fan of heights, the upside-down parts of a rollercoaster, or the dark — especially when you're trying to grab a snack from your basement in the middle of the night. Just thinking about those fears makes you want to cringe, and activates the adrenaline in you. But I'm here to tell you that your nerves and anxieties are totally normal, and something most of us experience at one time or another. The fears about going on interviews that you have, in particular, are pretty relatable and will make every millennial say, "Same."

So, what exactly are these fears? Well, first off, I want to emphasize that you're not alone in the things you experience and how much you dislike the process of landing a job. Most millennials could say that they've sent out a bunch of applications and never received an email back, or have walked into a traditional office setting with cubicles and water coolers and thought, "Wow, this isn't for me at all."

That's OK. The process can be difficult and exhausting before it's ideal and rewarding. You simply have to push through the not-so-fun steps, face these five fears you have related to interviews, and realize an entire generation knows exactly how you feel.

1. You Won't Be Able To Find The Office Building Lauren Naefe/Stocksy The first fear you have when you land an interview for a job is that you won't be able to find the office buiding on the day of. Sure, the email you recieve notes the address, the best subway to take from your location, and the steps you need to take in the lobby to get a visitor badge. But that doesn't stop your brain from asking, "What if?" What if you can't find the right desk in the lobby? What if your train is running behind and you arrive late? What if you think you're at the right place, but you're actually not? The questions go on and on, and make you want to look over the directions a million times. Instead of staring at your phone's map app, though, you decide to do a test-run and give yourself lots of extra time before your interview. That's a recipe for success right there.

2. You'll Forget Everything On Your Resume Michela Ravasio/Stocksy Have you ever been in an interview and completely lost your train of thought? Your potential employer may ask you a question about something on your resume, and your brain goes completely blank. In that moment, you can't remember your employment history, education, or what qualifies you for this position. You tend to ramble on until you find the right words and sentences, and remember the answers you practiced at home. I've been there and experienced that, too, and it's like your biggest fears are coming to life. Take a deep breath, regain your focus, and repeat a simple mantra in your head like, "You've got this," because you totally do.

3. You Won't Have Answers For The Interviewer's Questions Lumina/Stocksy Along with remembering the details on your resume, you may be afraid that you won't have answers to the interviewer's questions. No matter how much research and preparation you do ahead of time, you're consistently nervous you'll have to wing it or say, "I'm sorry. I don't have a response for that one." Spoiler alert: If that situation comes up, it's not the end of the world. It may show you that you need more experience in a certain area, and lead you down a better path. It may also give you the opportunity to show your future employer you're able to think on your feet, learn quickly, and be honest. Those are positive things you should remember before going into an interview. Your fear is so normal, but your mindset on it is essential.

4. You'll Wear The Wrong Outfit Javier Díez/Stocksy Arguably one of the most important parts of preparing for an interview is picking out your outfit. After all, what you wear can be a huge sign as to who you are and what your personality is like. Asking yourself, "What does this jacket say about me?" can be as crucial as looking over the company's latest projects. That's because interviews are a chance to make a good first impression, and see if you'd fit in in the office. Your potential employer will likely give you a tour of the workspace, and introduce you to some of the other employees. Showing that you care about your appearance sends a positive message to everyone. If you're afraid you'll wear the wrong outfit, simply ask your besties or siblings for some fashion advice. Bring them along on a shopping trip and let them help you find a look that looks and feels good.