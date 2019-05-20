There is just something about summer that makes you want to fall in love. Sure, fall and winter are technically cuffing season, but summer romances just feel more, well, romantic. There is a freedom to summer, a feeling of hopefulness and adventure. So, who could blame you for wanting to add a little love into the mix? One way to help make that happen is through visualization and affirmations you can recite to find love this summer. It may sound a little strange, but you'd be surprised just how powerful owning and stating your desire out loud can be.

Have you ever heard the phrase: "Before you can be it, you have to be able to see it"? Well, affirmations work a lot like that. It's about repeating positive and uplifting statements to help you to truly believe it and, in turn, you put that energy out into the world.

So, if you’re ready for some summer lovin’, then give these simple, encouraging affirmations a try. Repeat them a few times each day, to yourself or aloud. They will help you create the emotional and mental conditions that will prepare you receive love and will help build up your confidence to pursue it.

1. “My heart is warm and open.” Giphy The first step to finding love is to be open to receiving it. This affirmation is all about doing your part and preparing your heart for when you find the love that you are seeking this summer. This will help you to open yourself up to the possibility of finding — and sustaining — that love.

2. “I am not afraid of getting burned.” Giphy This affirmation goes hand-in-hand with opening up your heart, since what is holding you back may simply be fear; Fear of getting hurt and fear of being vulnerable. However, falling in love is often a leap of faith, and in order to do that and to really give it your all, it's important to release that fear so it won’t hold you back.

3. “I will let my confidence shine.” Giphy Embrace your confidence — that is one of the sexiest traits anyone can have. If confidence is a struggle for you, this is a perfect scenario to put the whole "fake it 'til you make it" philosophy into practice. In this case, it's all about reciting this affirmation and visualizing yourself as a confident and powerful being. With time, those feelings will actualize and, before you know it, you will see yourself as the amazing person that you are.

4. “Love is drawn to me.” Giphy While it's good to put yourself out there when you’re looking for love, it doesn’t hurt to have it drawn to you as well. This affirmation will help you not only to put that energy out into the world, but it helps to open up your mind to seeing the love that is all around you. Which can help you spot the love you're looking for when it comes your way.

5. “I deserve to have love bloom in my life.” Giphy Sometimes, we feel like we are not worthy of being loved, but spoiler alert: You so are. In some cases, that may be something you think consciously, in others it's a feeling that hides beneath the surface. These kinds of insidious thoughts are a very effective way of blocking the love you seek from coming into your life. So, this affirmation will enable you to shut down all that negative self-talk and help you remember that you are absolutely lovable and worthy of it, just as you are right now.