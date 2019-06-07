5 Best Places To Travel In The U.S. If You're An Extrovert

As of right now, you have a lot of days in your planner marked with the word, "traveling." Each note is accompanied by a sticker shaped like a plane, passport, or suitcase, and an exclamation point or two. They're reminders that you need to take time off of work, and continue doing research on excursions and dreamy accommodations. Most importantly, they serve as a notification to your extroverted soul that adventure, new friendships, and exciting memories are right around the corner. With such a busy schedule, I know you're probably not looking for any new destinations to go to. But, if you're an extrovert, I think you should consider the best places to travel in the U.S. They're well-worth adding to your itinerary. (I pinky promise.)

Now, for those of you who don't know, being an extrovert typically means that you're very outgoing, expressive, and sociable. You love making conversation with people, dancing with your besties, and spending your weekends in lively places. On any given week, your calendar is jam-packed with events, coffee dates, and shopping trips. There's rarely a time when you're not on-the-go, or looking to check an item off your bucket list.

TBH, that's incredible to me, because I'm an introvert and find my energy and inspiration from spending time alone. I like traveling to relaxing places and taking pictures, instead of going to these five best places for extroverts in the U.S. That's OK, though. You'll enjoy them enough for the both of us.

1. Oahu, Hawaii Jess Craven/Stocksy The first of these places is only a short plane ride away and will make you feel like Moana. It'll give you the chance to go hiking, snorkeling, and try the most colorful smoothie bowls on the planet. Can I get a drumroll, please? *Cues the snare drum.* It's Oahu, Hawaii. Located in the Pacific Ocean, this island is the prime spot for extroverts, because it's filled with people, culture, and new experiences. During the day, you can lay out a towel on the North Shore beaches, soak up the sun, and take a surfing lesson. At night, you can watch the sky turn pink or learn how to hula dance. Personally, I'd spend some time strolling through the farmer's markets, eating fresh pineapple, and taking pictures with the ocean waves. Save me a spot on the plane, OK?

2. San Diego, California Beatrix Boros/Stocksy It may not surprise you that cities are the most dreamy places for people like you — aka extroverts. The bright lights of the skyscrapers and the neon signs that read, "Open until 2 a.m." have been calling your name since, well, forever. You may have always assumed that you would end up in New York City, riding the subways and trains through Grand Central Station. But, I think you should consider San Diego, California. Here's why. Unlike some other cities, San Diego has beaches and the huge buildings that leave you in awe. You can explore the coastline, go to a film festival, or spend an afternoon simply eating your way through this destination. When you think you've seen it all, you can hop on the Pacific Coast Highway for even more adventures on the West Coast. Waterfalls, pastel-colored houses, and tons of sightseeing? Yes, please!

3. Miami, Florida Paff/Stocksy No matter what time of the year it is, you want to be outside and living your #bestlife. That's because you know this world is too big and beautiful to be bored in, and that good times can happen on the tides. I couldn't agree more, and would highly suggest that you take your extroverted soul to Miami, Florida as soon as possible. Simply grab your suitcase and a plane ticket, and head to the airport with the mindset that you're about to have so much fun in the sun. While you're on your flight, do some research on the nightlife and major league baseball games going on, as well as shopping districts that are total must-sees. When you get there, if you have some extra time, check out the parks and the themed popsicles at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Seeing the castle will be a memorable way to top off this trip — trust me.

4. New Orleans, Louisiana Christian Gideon/Stocksy I'm not sure when New Orleans, Louisiana came onto the travel scene, but it's probably one of the most popular places to visit right now. It feels like so many of my best friends have been to this lively and colorful city in the past year, and raved about the architecture in the French Quarter and the natural charm of this city that's based in the South. So, I think it's time that you check out it for yourself. I think it's time for you to listen to a jazz band and dance in the middle of a restaurant. I think it's time for you try the local cuisine like gumbo, jambalaya, and beignets. Most importantly, I think it's time to make conversation with the people who live in this area, and listen to their rich stories and lessons on life. That's the most humbling and wonderful part about traveling, if you ask me. And it'll let the extrovert in you shine.