Let me paint a little picture for you. It's a warm summer morning, and you're packing your beach bag. You and your besties have plans to hit the sand all day, and you woke up early so you'd have extra time to get prepared. Around 8 a.m., you threw your lounge chair and colorful umbrella into your car, and an hour or so later, you tossed your cooler in the trunk, too. You texted in the group chat right away saying, "I'm basically ready to go!" But when it comes time to leave, you realize that you forgot one major essential: a good book. Bringing along the best beach reads for 2019 completely slipped your mind, and now you're begging your BFFs to stop at a bookstore.

These are the books that'll make a splash in your summertime plans. They'll keep you relaxing and working on your tan lines when everybody else is tossing a ball back and forth in the water, and saying, "Just one minute," when the barbecue food is waiting to be served. They'll pull you into different worlds, inspire you, and tug on your heartstrings.

Spoiler alert: These five books may even make you laugh every once in a while, or want to post a picture on social media with the caption, "My weekend is all booked up." Toss them in your beach bag, OK?

1. 'Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan For Embracing And Achieving Your Goals' By Rachel Hollis Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals $14.99 | Barnes & Noble The first of these books is an empowering read from Rachel Hollis titled, Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals. It's for the boss babe who's looking for a little push this summer to start their dream business, conquer personal goals, or find power within. If you ask me, it's everything you need to make the most of the longer days and extra sunshine, and live your #bestlife. Throughout the book, Hollis will give you her best tips and secrets for success, and coach you on the things you can, and should, do every day. She'll encourage you to completely be yourself, and chase after what you want with your whole heart. Your dreams will have never looked so attainable after putting this read in your beach bag — I pinky promise.

2. 'The Proposal' By Jasmine Guillory The Proposal $7.99 | Amazon In my opinion, every beach bag needs a romantic comedy-esque book in it. These are the novels that are relatable, lighthearted, and could be recreated on the big screen. This summer, the book that fits this description is The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory (which was picked by the Reese Witherspoon Book Club x Hello Sunshine). The story of this book goes like this: Nikole Paterson, a freelance writer, goes to a Dodgers game with her boyfriend. In a very unexpected moment, he proposes to her in the middle of the game with the entire stadium of fans watching their every move. She says, "no," which leads to viral videos on social media, endless cameras, and new love affairs. You'll have to pick up a copy for yourself to find out what's next. After all, I don't want to give the entirety of this beach read away!

3. 'Becoming' By Michelle Obama Becoming $13.86 | Amazon If you haven't picked up Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, I have one question for you: What are you waiting for? Although it's taking me some time to get through this book, (I'm one of those readers who likes to soak in every detail.) it's well-worth staying up until midnight for — or throwing it in your beach bag over and over again. It covers everything from her childhood, to her experience living in the White House, and taking on the role of first lady of the United States of America. It goes in-depth on how she became an advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and across the globe. I can't recommend this read enough, especially if you're looking for something to add to your list for this summer. Don't sleep on this, please.

4. 'Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune' By Roselle Lim Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune $11.20 | Barnes & Noble For those beachgoers who love the magic of summertime and new beginnings, there is a book coming out soon that is simply meant for you — Roselle Lim's Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune. According to Barnes & Noble, it's not hitting shelves until June 11, 2019. But it'll be worth the wait once you flip to the first page and start reading the story of Natalie Tan. Here's what you need to know: She's a chef, her mother just passed away, and she was left her grandmother's restaurant. But the catch is, a fortune teller says she must cook three recipes from her grandmother's cookbook in order for the business to prosper. Natalie doesn't want to accept the challenge, or help her neighborhood in San Francisco's Chinatown. What will she decide to do? Well, that's up to you to find out and for me to read about, too.