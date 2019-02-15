5 Attainable Weekend Trips You've Been Overlooking Right Here In The U.S.

Cheers to the weekend! Toast your cup of iced coffee to catching up on sleep this Saturday morning, and to being as lazy as possible on Sunday afternoon. That's what these two days of the week are for, right? Well, yes, but they're also the perfect time to get out into the world and find some adventure. From my personal experience, I can tell you that the best memories can be made when you choose to wake up and hit the road, instead of staying bundled up in your blankets. There are so many attainable weekend trips, in particular, that you and your besties can take — that are right here in the U.S., too. Pack up your backpack, and then let's go.

The beauty of weekend trips is that they really don't require much planning. You could decide rather spontaneously to book a cute Airbnb along the coast, or to check out a city that's been on your bucket list for forever. And you wouldn't miss a beat of what that place has to offer. At the last-minute, you could load your car up with a bunch of snacks and road maps, or catch a train to elsewhere. Can I make a few suggestions, though?

First, wherever you go, bring a camera and a good pair of walking shoes. You never know where adventure make take you! Second, don't overlook these five spots in the U.S., because they're affordable and attainable, and waiting for you.

1 Mystic, Connecticut Cara Dolan/Stocksy The first destination on your list should be Mystic, Connecticut. It's a sweet spot along the shore of the state, filled with museums, aquariums, and aesthetically-pleasing places to eat. Not to mention, there are a ton of cute shopping areas you can explore! Start by renting a charming beach cottage. Rent a car, or take your own, to the seaport, and be sure to grab a scoop of ice cream. (If you're from Connecticut, then you already know that this town is worth adding and checking off your bucket list for the East Coast.)

2 Acadia National Park, Maine Deirdre Malfatto/Stocksy Another underrated and totally affordable spot is Acadia National Park in Maine. If you and your besties are outdoorsy and love to go hiking, then this might be the weekend trip for you. The park is full of great trails and places you can go for a swim. The water might be a little bit chilly, but it'll feel refreshing after being adventurous all day long. You should take time to go on a ranger-guided tour, or stay at a campsite for the weekend and make s'mores over a cozy fire.

3 Santa Monica, California Isaiah & Taylor Photography/Stocksy If you're located on the West Coast, then a weekend trip to Santa Monica needs to be on your radar. You've likely heard a ton about the city of Los Angeles, from its sports teams to the colorful walls on Melrose Avenue. You've likely seen how cool and electric the nightlife can be on sitcoms like New Girl, and would love to spend sunny days on the piers. Let's talk more specifically about this particular location, though, OK? Santa Monica is the ideal destination for you and your besties when you're in need of #content for the 'Gram. There are palm trees, beautiful beaches, and awesome stores to shop — all in this single part of the city.

4 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Good Vibrations Images/Stocksy Speaking from personal experience, you can see and experience a majority of Philadelphia in one weekend trip. Sure, your days will be very busy. You'll go sightseeing in the Historic District, and may spend a few hours taking pictures in Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. You'll scope out a delicious spot for lunch, and fall in love with each bite of your first-ever cheesesteak. Personally, my favorite part of this city is Spruce Street Harbor Park. You could hang there for hours in the summer, just watching the boats go by and eating delicious French fries and burgers from the local food trucks. How about this: Take your own trip, and then we'll compare notes, OK?