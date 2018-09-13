45 Cheese Puns For Instagram That Are Too Gouda Not To Share

As cheesy as they may be, there's no denying that a great pun makes you laugh out loud. It's why they double as great captions for the 'Gram. Let's be honest: When you're in a hurry to post a mouthwatering foodie pic, you don't have time to come up with some heartfelt quote, so a witty, lighthearted pun is a great way to go. And speaking of cheesy, you might want to consider some cheese puns for Instagram when you're working on your next post.

I've certainly come around to the idea of punny captions, and now, I wish I could double like them on the 'Gram. A cheese caption works great for any pic where you're smiling extra big, or if you've snapped the perfect shot of your cheese board.

Sometimes, a great pun can just come to you on your own, but I know the feeling when you're having major writer's block and can't think of a golden caption. That's why this list of 45 cheese puns will come in handy for your next Insta pic. They are sure to make for a gouda post that all of your followers will double tap.

1. "This might sound cheesy, but I think you're really grate." — Unknown

2. "I hope you're having a gouda day." — Unknown

3. "I don't want to sound cheesy, but we go really gouda together." — Unknown

4. "You make me melt." — Unknown

5. "Whisper words of wisdom, let it brie." — Unknown

6. "I'm mature for my age." — Unknown

7. "You're lookin' so gouda today." — Unknown

8. "I would be so provolone without you." — Unknown

9. "You feta believe I love being your friend." — Unknown

10. "Let brie friends forever." — Unknown

11. "That's what cheese said." — Unknown

12. "Have a grate day." — Unknown

13. "To brie, or not to brie." — Unknown

14. "Hoping today is as nice as can brie." — Unknown

15. "Have a hole lot of fun." — Unknown

16. "My favorite kind of music is R&Brie." — Unknown

17. "Hey, you're looking sharp." — Unknown

18. "Just in queso you didn't know, you're the best." — Unknown

19. "Cheesin' real hard." — Unknown

20. "Having a mozzarhella good day." — Unknown

21. "Hey, that's nacho cheese." — Unknown

22. "We brie-long together." — Unknown

23. "Cheesus Christ!" — Unknown

24. "Come to cheddar, right now. Over brie." — Unknown

25. "Sweet dreams are made of cheese. Who am I to diss a brie? I cheddar the world, and the feta cheese. Everybody's looking for stilton." — Unknown

26. "This is the cheesiest caption I could find." — Unknown

27. "Hello, is it brie you're looking for?" — Unknown

28. "Be grateful for every day." — Unknown

29. "Y'all gon' make me lose my rind. Up in here. Up in here." — Unknown

30. "Say cheese." — Unknown

31. "I'll stop the world, and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

32. "The saddest cheese of all the cheeses is the blue cheese." — Unknown

33. "Just dancing around, and listening to Taylor Swiss." — Unknown

34. "Loving you is cheesy." — Unknown

35. "Hugs and cheeses." — Unknown

36. "How can you be blue when there's cheese around?" — Unknown

37. "Who cares if you're alone-y, just eat some macaroni." — Unknown

38. "Up to no gouda." — Unknown

39. "So grilled to see you." — Unknown

40. "I wheely like you." — Unknown

41. "In queso emergency, eat cheese." — Unknown

42. "Have you accepted cheeses into your life?" — Unknown

43. "I can feel it coming in Gruyere tonight." — Unknown

44. "Forever provolone." — Unknown

45. "Would you brie mine?" — Unknown