45 Cheese Puns For Instagram That Are Too Gouda Not To Share
As cheesy as they may be, there's no denying that a great pun makes you laugh out loud. It's why they double as great captions for the 'Gram. Let's be honest: When you're in a hurry to post a mouthwatering foodie pic, you don't have time to come up with some heartfelt quote, so a witty, lighthearted pun is a great way to go. And speaking of cheesy, you might want to consider some cheese puns for Instagram when you're working on your next post.
I've certainly come around to the idea of punny captions, and now, I wish I could double like them on the 'Gram. A cheese caption works great for any pic where you're smiling extra big, or if you've snapped the perfect shot of your cheese board.
Sometimes, a great pun can just come to you on your own, but I know the feeling when you're having major writer's block and can't think of a golden caption. That's why this list of 45 cheese puns will come in handy for your next Insta pic. They are sure to make for a gouda post that all of your followers will double tap.
1. "This might sound cheesy, but I think you're really grate." — Unknown
2. "I hope you're having a gouda day." — Unknown
3. "I don't want to sound cheesy, but we go really gouda together." — Unknown
4. "You make me melt." — Unknown
5. "Whisper words of wisdom, let it brie." — Unknown
6. "I'm mature for my age." — Unknown
7. "You're lookin' so gouda today." — Unknown
8. "I would be so provolone without you." — Unknown
9. "You feta believe I love being your friend." — Unknown
10. "Let brie friends forever." — Unknown
11. "That's what cheese said." — Unknown
12. "Have a grate day." — Unknown
13. "To brie, or not to brie." — Unknown
14. "Hoping today is as nice as can brie." — Unknown
15. "Have a hole lot of fun." — Unknown
16. "My favorite kind of music is R&Brie." — Unknown
17. "Hey, you're looking sharp." — Unknown
18. "Just in queso you didn't know, you're the best." — Unknown
19. "Cheesin' real hard." — Unknown
20. "Having a mozzarhella good day." — Unknown
21. "Hey, that's nacho cheese." — Unknown
22. "We brie-long together." — Unknown
23. "Cheesus Christ!" — Unknown
24. "Come to cheddar, right now. Over brie." — Unknown
25. "Sweet dreams are made of cheese. Who am I to diss a brie? I cheddar the world, and the feta cheese. Everybody's looking for stilton." — Unknown
26. "This is the cheesiest caption I could find." — Unknown
27. "Hello, is it brie you're looking for?" — Unknown
28. "Be grateful for every day." — Unknown
29. "Y'all gon' make me lose my rind. Up in here. Up in here." — Unknown
30. "Say cheese." — Unknown
31. "I'll stop the world, and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"
32. "The saddest cheese of all the cheeses is the blue cheese." — Unknown
33. "Just dancing around, and listening to Taylor Swiss." — Unknown
34. "Loving you is cheesy." — Unknown
35. "Hugs and cheeses." — Unknown
36. "How can you be blue when there's cheese around?" — Unknown
37. "Who cares if you're alone-y, just eat some macaroni." — Unknown
38. "Up to no gouda." — Unknown
39. "So grilled to see you." — Unknown
40. "I wheely like you." — Unknown
41. "In queso emergency, eat cheese." — Unknown
42. "Have you accepted cheeses into your life?" — Unknown
43. "I can feel it coming in Gruyere tonight." — Unknown
44. "Forever provolone." — Unknown
45. "Would you brie mine?" — Unknown