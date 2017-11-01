45 Food Puns For Instagram Captions, To Give Your Friends Something To Gobble About

Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and being grateful for what you have in life, but the delicious food also plays a major role on the big day. All November long, you may be daydreaming about turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and of course, homemade pumpkin pie. When the festive table is set and everything is ready to be eaten, you'll have to restrain yourself for a second to snap the perfect Thanksgiving dinner foodie pics, complete with some clever food puns for Instagram captions.

When it’s time to dig in, where do you even begin? There's so much food to choose from, that picking the perfect pun for your Instagram caption should be quick and simple (almost as fast as eating a slice of warm apple pie as soon as it's handed to you). You're cooking in the kitchen all day long preparing the perfect feast for friends and family, so I've cooked up these 45 food puns so you don't have to. There are so many delicious options, that you can even go in for seconds and help yourself to two Instagram-worthy posts.

This Thanksgiving, be super thankful for the savory feast in front of you, but also for the tons of likes you’ll be getting from your Instagram post on the side.

Shutterstock

1. "Time to get basted, so bring on the butter.”

2. "Feast your eyes on this spread."

3. "Stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey."

4. "All about that baste." — The Holderness Family

5. "Don't be a jerky. Eat some turkey."

6. "Don't like Thanksgiving? You better gobble wobble out of my life."

7. "A little something to gobble."

8. “You know the tur-key to my heart is pumpkin pie.”

9. “Look away. The turkey is dressing.”

10. "Pie like you berry much."

11. "I yam what I yam." — Popeye the Sailor

12. "Oh kale no."

13. "From my head tomatoes."

14. "Let's celery-brate."

15. "Bravocado!!!"

16. "Don't go bacon my heart."

17. "Let’s make it a date."

18. "Lettuce never be parted."

19. "What's the fig idea?"

20. "This is how I roll."

21. "You butter believe I’m eating all of this."

22. "I know it's corny, but you’re pretty a-maize-ing."

23. "We like the same food, so we must be corn-patible."

24. "You're so corny."

25. "I'm here for you if you need to talk. Corn is all ears."

26. "I get so cornfused."

27. "Corn you not?"

28. "I love corny puns."

29. “Aww shucks, I just love spending time with you.”

30. “Here’s a little kernel of truth: I love Thanksgiving food the most.”

31. "You make my heart skip a beet."

32. "Find inner peas."

33. "I don't carrot all."

34. "We're rooting for you."

35. "You want a peas of me?"

36. "You are so rad-ish."

37. "Lettuce turnip the beet."

38. "Give peas a chance."

39. "Oh my gourd, it's November."

40. "Just beet it."

41. "Hello, gourd-geous."

42. "Cutie pie."

43. "You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, “Piece Of Me”

44. "Piece out."

45. "Let’s (pumpkin) spice things up with dessert."