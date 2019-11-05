29 Sweet Potato Pie Captions To Bake Your Thanksgiving Pics Even Sweeter

There's a Thanksgiving debate that's been going on for years — and you likely know it well. It's the one where your family and friends struggle to decide on what's the best dish served at the Thanksgiving table. While you may believe mashed potatoes can do no wrong, you also hold strong on your belief that pie takes home the gold — most specifically, sweet potato pie. With every slice of that delicious wonder, you need to have a variety of sweet potato pie captions to choose from when it comes time to post the inevitable foodie pic.

When the Thanksgiving table is all set up, it looks like something straight out of a magazine. That's the prime time to snap pics for the 'Gram before everyone starts digging in, and right at the center of your photo should be the pie. You've already admitted it's the best, and the right caption to your Instagram post is like the perfectly-baked marshmallows on top of the sweet potatoes.

Having your captions ready to use makes it possible for you to score that second serving of pie before anyone else. Snap, savor, and post with any of these 29 sweet potato pie captions, and have a Thanksgiving that's as sweet as can be.

Shutterstock

1. "As sweet as sweet potato pie."

2. "Decided to bake the world a better place one sweet potato pie at a time."

3. "Pie probably love sweet potatoes more than you."

4. "It just wouldn't be the same without you, sweet potato pie."

5. "Of course I want a piece of you. Stop asking."

6. "Felt sweet, might eat this pie later."

7. "Pie see what you did there."

8. "You're one sweet potato."

9. "One slice for you. The rest of the pie for me."

10. "I only have pies for sweet potatoes."

11. "Orange you glad I brought a sweet potato pie over?"

12. "Why be just a regular potato when you could be a sweet potato?"

13. "I yam what I yam, and that's a sweet potato pie lover."

14. "Haters gonna hate. Potatoes gonna potate."

15. "I'm best spuddies with this sweet potato pie."

Shutterstock

16. "If you have the choice of marshmallows on top or not, why would you ever say, 'not?'"

17. "A spect-tator of this glorious Thanksgiving meal."

18. "Sweet potato pies are spudtacular."

19. "I've got a filling I'm in love with this sweet potato pie."

20. "Give me those autumn skies and sweet potato pies."

21. "How sweet it is to be loved by you." — Marvin Gaye, "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)"

22. "From now on it's me and my sweet potato pie." — Ray Charles and James Taylor, "Sweet Potato Pie"

23. "Sugar pie, honey bunch, you know that I love you." — Four Tops, "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)"

24. "Yippie pie yay, it's sweet potato time."

25. "Sorry, this sweet potato pie and I have to piece out."

26. "I've never met a sweet potato pie I didn't love."

27. "If I could only have one Thanksgiving dish for the rest of my life, it would be you."

28. "Just two cutie pies."

29. "Any way you slice it, I'm eating this sweet potato pie."