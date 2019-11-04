29 Captions For November & Documenting The Coziest #Content

You're starting to get excited for the holidays, you're enjoying the last bit of fall before the weather gets super cold, and you're breaking out your best fall coats for some fire OOTD pics. But most of all, you're excited for what the last couple months of the year will bring you. No matter what pictures you post, you should use these captions for November to show how much you're looking forward to taking on the month.

You might take a mirror selfie dressed in your fall best, snap a pic of your first mug of hot cocoa of the season, or pose in a pile of leaves before they get covered in a blanket of snow. Regardless of what the pic may be, November is a month to commemorate, because it's full of change and excitement. You might travel home to see your family for the holidays, watch the final bits of fall slowly fade away into winter, and put all of your warm weather clothes into storage.

November feels like a month when anything can happen, so snap all the pics you can to document this beautiful time of year. Make sure to keep these captions handy when it comes time to post your memories on the 'Gram.

1. "November? Is that you?"

2. "I hope November never leafs me."

3. "It's beginning to look a lot like November."

4. "It's unbe-leaf-able how much I love November."

5. "Move over, spooky stuff. It's turkey time."

6. "Orange you happy it's finally November?"

7. "Will be daydreaming about mashed potatoes and stuffing until the last Thursday of the month."

8. "Cue everyone saying they can't believe that there are only two months left in the year."

9. "Can confirm that the start of November means I'm always in the turkey mood."

10. "FALLing in love with November."

11. "In November, the trees are standing all sticks and bones. Without their leaves, how lovely they are, spreading their arms like dancers." — Cynthia Rylant, In November

12. "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves."

13. "Can't believe that October is Octover."

14. "I will never stop be-leaf-ing in the magic of November."

15. "Oh my gourd, I can't believe it's already November."

16. "Turning over a new leaf at the start of this new month."

17. "Switching from ghost puns to turkey puns in 3... 2... 1."

18. "My love for November is autumn-atic."

19. "November always leafs me smiling."

20. "Fall so hard mother pumpkins wanna spice me."

21. "November? More like Novembrrrrr, am I right?"

22. "I'm more than pine with Thanksgiving coming up."

23. "Hello, November. It's nice to see you again."

24. "Autumn just leafs a smile on my face."

25. "Hot cocoa for days."

26. "I've FALLen for pumpkin spice and everything nice."

27. "November is the month of no tank tops, no shorts, and no shoes that don't cover my ankles."

28. "May the gourds be with you."

29. "*Starts listening to Christmas music.*"